



A HELPLESS girl was once battered black and blue through two twisted thieves as she walked to a train station.

The blameless 50-year-old was once ambushed in Sydney through the despicable duo who stole her bag, telephone and handbag sooner than leaving her bundled in agony in the side road.

NSW Police

She was once on her approach to Kingswood Railway Station in the west of the town on Wednesday afternoon when the horrific ordeal opened up.

The two strangers – each on motorcycles – jumped her sooner than time and again punching her in the face and biking off.

Cops have now launched CCTV pictures of the theft in a bid to catch the sickos.

A spokesman for New South Wales Police stated: “Police were informed a 50-year-old girl was once walking to Kingswood Railway Station on her approach to paintings about 5.15am Wednesday when she was once approached through two men close to the intersection of Joseph and Amaroo streets.

“She was once assaulted and her backpack – containing a pockets and telephone – stolen sooner than they left the scene.

“When the girl returned house to get lend a hand she was once taken to Nepean Hospital through her spouse, the place she was once handled for a couple of facial injuries.

“She has now been launched and is convalescing at house.

“Officers from Nepean Police Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police suggested someone with details about the incident is to touch Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

