Commuter suffers horrific facial injuries after being attacked and robbed while walking to the train station
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Woman attacked by sea lion in Australia after it bit into her leg leaving her with £2,000 medical bill - February 14, 2020
- How a one night stand saw Jihad Jane become obsessed with Islam and Muslim dating sites before descent into terror - February 14, 2020
- Coronavirus – Global hunt for ‘patient zero’ blamed for spreading Covid-19 around the world at Singapore conference - February 14, 2020
A HELPLESS girl was once battered black and blue through two twisted thieves as she walked to a train station.
The blameless 50-year-old was once ambushed in Sydney through the despicable duo who stole her bag, telephone and handbag sooner than leaving her bundled in agony in the side road.
She was once on her approach to Kingswood Railway Station in the west of the town on Wednesday afternoon when the horrific ordeal opened up.
The two strangers – each on motorcycles – jumped her sooner than time and again punching her in the face and biking off.
Cops have now launched CCTV pictures of the theft in a bid to catch the sickos.
A spokesman for New South Wales Police stated: “Police were informed a 50-year-old girl was once walking to Kingswood Railway Station on her approach to paintings about 5.15am Wednesday when she was once approached through two men close to the intersection of Joseph and Amaroo streets.
“She was once assaulted and her backpack – containing a pockets and telephone – stolen sooner than they left the scene.
“When the girl returned house to get lend a hand she was once taken to Nepean Hospital through her spouse, the place she was once handled for a couple of facial injuries.
MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS
HIKING TRAGEDY
Body of Brit, 32, discovered after being 'swept down river' all the way through solo NZ hike
BABY TWIST
Boy, 15, is 'actual dad' of child that woman, 13, stated was once fathered through 10-YEAR-OLD
BLOODBATH
Man let female friend stab him sooner than skinning her & flushing intestines down bathroom
HORROR BLAST
Three buddies harm when one units off GRENADE in automotive all the way through row over instructions
OUT OF CONTROL
Coronavirus map finds how killer malicious program is worse than Ebola, SARS & swine flu
“She has now been launched and is convalescing at house.
“Officers from Nepean Police Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Police suggested someone with details about the incident is to touch Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.