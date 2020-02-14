Christians including lady,14, abducted and attacked at refugee camp for Muslim Rohingya in Bangladesh





CHRISTIANS have been abducted and attacked by way of an offended mob at a Bangladesh refugee camp predominantly housing Muslim Rohingya.

A pastor, named Taher, and his 14-year-old daughter have been amongst the ones overwhelmed and taken away by way of the offended mob on January 27.

The attackers beat up citizens, vandalized properties and looted belongings in the camp in Cox’s Bazaar, in keeping with Human Rights Watch.

At least 12 Christian refugees have been injured and hospitalised after the assault, whilst a church and college have been additionally smashed.

Pastor Taher and his daughter have been abducted from their refuge the day after the horrible assault.

Concerned spouse Roshida informed Human Rights Watch that she worries her husband will have been killed.

She mentioned: “No one can give me any clear information, but my relatives told me that my daughter has been forced to convert to Islam and marry.”

According to the Benar News Agency and Radio Free Asia, the attackers could also be related to an ethnic Rohingya armed team the ‘Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army’ (ARSA).

Victims additionally say that Bangladeshi government denied the assault was once particularly aimed at Christians.

MYANMAR’S ‘MASS GENOCIDE’

Over 700,000 Rohingya folks are living in the refugee camp after fleeing brutal Burmese state persecution in 2017. Of those, 1,500 are Christian.

Rohingya Muslims are an ethnic team that make up a big minority of the inhabitants of Myanmar, often referred to as Burma.

They were persistently and systematically persecuted through the years of an army dictatorship in the previous British colony from 1962-2015, when democratic activist and longtime political prisoner Aung San Suu Kyi turned into the de facto head of state.

Whole villages were burned down and households pushed from their properties.

Their remedy has been described by way of the UN as "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".





