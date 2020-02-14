Case of 6-Year-Old Faye Swetlik ‘Linked’ to Coty Scott Taylor, Neighbor Found Dead in Home, Authorities Said

Officials stated Friday {that a} neighbor discovered useless in his South Carolina house has been “linked” to lacking 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, whose physique was once discovered Thursday in a wooded space shut to her space.

The guy was once recognized as 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor, who additionally lived in Swetlik’s Churchill Heights community and has no legal document, police stated. A “critical” piece of proof was once discovered in a trash can at Taylor’s house, which is set 100 to 150 toes clear of the Swetlik place of dwelling, in accordance to government.

“Our evidence and our investigation does link these two together,” Sgt. Evan Antley stated all over a press convention. “I can confirm that he was a neighbor. He was not a relative, and he was not a friend.”

Swetlik was once discovered useless in a wooded space between her house and a close-by auto-body store 3 days after she vanished from her entrance backyard, and government had been treating the case as a murder. She was once closing noticed through her circle of relatives at 3:45 p.m. Monday and was once reported lacking simply over an hour later.

Antley stated police have “no suspects at this time” and don’t seem to be looking for any individuals of hobby, handiest revealing that government have “linked” her case to Taylor’s loss of life.

There is “no reason to believe that there is an active threat in the Churchill Heights community,” he added.

After the little lady went lacking, government introduced an enormous seek of her community, interviewing citizens and striking the neighborhood on lockdown.

“We went in there and turned their lives upside down,” Antley stated.

“This has been a tragic situation for our community, for our department, and for everyone who has been following the story,” he added.