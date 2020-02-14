Boy caught eating flies alive after they land on his face during live TV broadcast





AN AUSTRALIAN boy has been dubbed ‘Lord of the Flies’ after eating the pesky bugs during a TV broadcast.

The lad should have had a frog in his throat as he caught his tongue out and briefly swallowed two crawling close to his mouth.

He and his circle of relatives gave the impression on Channel 10’s The Project, the place the farmers spoke in regards to the difficulties they confronted dealing with serious drought Down Under.

But he seemed to do a place of fly-fishing because the moisture-seeking bugs overtly walked nearer to his mouth.

Rather than inform them to bug-ger off on live TV, he flippantly seemed directly into the digital camera, whilst briefly swallowing them.

But, somewhat than biting off greater than he may just bite, the boy’s calm manner inspired some on site Reddit, the place the clip used to be shared.

Many dubbed him Lord of the Flies whilst some puzzled whether or not he’d been “raised by frogs”.

KaZac2005 responded: “That’s Bush tucker for ya. For non Australians flies are a delicacy.”

However Majsmartin wrote: “I’ve been to Australia and I will verify that flies love to move slowly into your mouth for some silly explanation why.

“Annoying and gross as hell. This though, this is terrible.”

Such feedback triggered down-to-earth Killbot5 to indicate: “In scorching environments, they opt for moisture like your mouth, nostril and eyes.

“When you’re in a drought, flies can be an important source of protein.”

