Boy, 13, kills himself after ‘becoming terrified of being expelled’ when he misbehaved in class
A FRENCH schoolboy has killed himself after being threatened with expulsion for having a terse argument with fellow pupils in class, says a file.
The boy, 13, died in health center hours after returning house from school, in spite of makes an attempt to save lots of his lifestyles in Marseille.
Students had been reported to have change into “rowdy during a music lesson”, in step with native day-to-day paper La Provence.
It’s alleged {that a} heated row broke out, and “threats and insults were uttered” in the class.
But the boy had later “fiercely denied” making any threats in opposition to different scholars.
However, he used to be instructed to wait a gathering with the school’s management, along side his oldsters.
Sources instructed La Provence {that a} “disciplinary council, and even a sanction which could go as far as expulsion – perhaps only temporarily – was mentioned” at that assembly.
NO HISTORY OF DISRUPTION
On Monday night time, firefighters and paramedics had been referred to as to his house, however he died a number of hours later at Hospital Timone, a college health center in Marseille.
A faculty spokesman mentioned the boy “was not known at all” for in the past disrupting classes.
In a letter despatched house to oldsters, the main mentioned that psychologists had been being supplied in class to lend a hand scholars.
Parents had been additionally requested to advise youngsters towards bringing up the boy’s dying on social media, out of recognize for his circle of relatives.
- IF you might be having suicidal ideas, affected by anxiousness or despair or simply need to communicate, name The Samaritans on 116 123.