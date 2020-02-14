Fears grow for ‘beautiful’ Brit backpacker, 32, who is missing after going for hike in New Zealand park hit by flooding
Body of ‘beautiful’ Brit, 32, found after going for a hike in New Zealand

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

THE frame of a “beautiful” Brit who went lacking all the way through a hike in New Zealand has been found, police showed as of late.

Stephanie Simpson, from Essex, informed buddies she used to be going mountain climbing at Mount Aspiring National Park at the South Island on Saturday.

Stephanie Simpson went missing, with her family now travelling to New Zealand to help with the search
The frame of Stephanie Simpson used to be found after she went lacking on a hike in New Zealand

But the 32-year-old used to be tragically found in the Pyke Creek space after an in depth seek.

Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, Officer in Charge, West Coast Search and Rescue, as of late showed the frame have been found about 1.40pm native time.

He stated: “Searchers situated lacking hiker Stephanie Simpson’s frame this afternoon.

“Earlier, searchers had found pieces in the world idea to belong to Stephanie, together with a pack and a pair of boots.

“Police extend their condolences to Stephanie’s family at this tragic time.”

He thanked those that have been concerned in the hunt because it used to be introduced on Monday.

He added: “The search was extremely challenging at times, especially in consideration of the terrain, and the work of all involved is to be commended.”

The younger girl’s oldsters had simply flown into New Zealand to enroll in the hunt.

Stephanie had informed buddies she deliberate to make a four-hour trek to Brewster Hut prior to heading to the Blue Pools on Saturday.

The demise might be referred to the Coroner.

Her disappearance comes after heavy rains brought about flooding across the nationwide park the place two hikers had been found lifeless in a swollen river on Friday.

A state of emergency used to be declared in the flooded area, the place roads had been closed and a secure downpour left houses and farms sodden.

The experienced hiker had told friends that she was going on a four hour walk
The skilled hiker had informed buddies that she used to be going on a 4 hour stroll
Police introduced the search for Stephanie Simpson, 32, from Essex, on Monday
Thermal imaging drones and canine groups have been referred to as in to assist in the hunt
