Birmingham Mayor Criticizes Law Protecting Confederate Monuments, Says One Should Not Exist in America’s Fourth Blackest City

The mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, publicly condemned a state legislation that protects Confederate monuments Tuesday, arguing that his town’s majority-black inhabitants must now not must reside with a monument that, in his view, honors a pro-slavery motive.

Randall Woodfin, elected mayor of Birmingham in 2017, criticized a legislation known as the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017, which, in line with AL.com, prohibits native governments from shifting traditionally related public monuments older than 40 years with out the explicit approval of the state govt.

The Associated Press reported that Woodfin made his remarks at the identical day that legislators in the state capital of Montgomery mentioned an offer to lift the tremendous or violating the legislation protective monuments.

“Any city facility, a local municipality, should have its right to do what is in the best interest of this park for its citizens,” Woodfin mentioned. “This law goes against that. The city of Birmingham was founded in 1871. It did not exist during the Civil War.”

Birmingham now faces a tremendous of $25,000 for protecting a 52-foot monument in its Linn Park that was once erected in 1905 to honor veterans of the Confederate States army, in line with the Associated Press. This act is in violation of state legislation.

Birmingham is the biggest town in the state of Alabama. More than 70 % of its inhabitants of round 200,000 folks self-identify as African American, in line with the most recent census knowledge.

Woodfin on Tuesday additionally mentioned that it was once an insult to town’s African American citizens to must reside someplace with a public monument that, he added, honors individuals who denied the humanity in their ancestors.

“We’re saying preserve something … that’s a slap in the face to black residents in this city, who are 74 percent of this city,” he mentioned. “In the fourth blackest city in America, you want to have a statue that’s in commemoration of relegating black people to being property and slaves. It’s offensive. It’s wrong. There shouldn’t be any amendments to this law. The question is: Should this law even exist?”

Woodfin shared a video clip of his remarks on his Twitter account Wednesday morning.

“I am fighting to attract and keep the best and brightest talent to our welcoming city, not protecting hurtful monuments of the past,” the mayor wrote later.

We must now not be debating about whether or not or to not stay a monument erected in protection of slavery in the 4th blackest town in America.

— Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) February 12, 2020

