Billie Eilish’s Bond Theme ‘No Time to Die’ Is Sleek, Sexy, and a Bit of a Bore

MGM and Eon Productions, the corporations in the back of the James Bond franchise, have in spite of everything launched the theme track to the approaching 007 installment, No Time To Die.

The eponymous observe, with track, lyrics, and whispy vocals by way of the Grammy Award-sweeping sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas, orchestral preparations by way of Hans Zimmer, and The Smiths’ Johnny Marr on guitar, brings few surprises. It starts with moody, atmospheric piano track sooner than Billie’s pop-enunciated alto vibrato creeps in with depressive but imprecise observations about love, loss, and violence.

I’m now not 100% positive at the lyrics however that is what I may just make out from the start: “I should have known / I’d leave alone / Just goes to show / That the blood you bleed / Is just the blood you own.” She is going on: “Was I stupid to love you? / Was I reckless to help? / Was it obvious to everybody else?” And then the refrain: “That I’d fallen for a lie / You were never on my side / Fool me once, fool me twice / How you dare the paradise? / Now you’ll never see me cry / There’s just no time to die.”

Cue dramatic violins and rumbling percussion.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought—a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” stated No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” added Eilish. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

At 18, Eilish is the youngest particular person to ever report a Bond theme—which she’ll carry out are living for the primary time on the BRIT Awards on Feb. 18. While the temporary and hyper-focused ballad is in no way on the degree of Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger” (like Dionne Warwick with “Alfie,” Bassey reworked a beautiful ridiculous track into a surprise of vocal interpretation) or Nancy Sinatra’s “You Only Live Twice,” nor used to be Adele’s “Skyfall” or Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” (for Spectre)—and they each received Oscars for his or her efforts.

In some ways, Eilish’s “No Time to Die” speaks to the loss of life of glamor within the Bond franchise, as graceful potency rises above intercourse and thriller in an ever-more technologized society. It’s in no way Eilish’s very best, however as of overdue, the Bond universe has been completely glad with just right sufficient.