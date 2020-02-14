Bill Barr’s Criticisms of Trump’s Tweeting Will End President’s Post-Impeachment Triumph, Says Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter

Reporter Maggie Haberman stated Thursday on CNN that Attorney General Bill Barr’s proceedings about President Donald Trump’s tweets about ongoing litigation is probably not what Trump “wants to hear,”

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr advised ABC News Thursday in connection with Trump’s tweets concerning the prison sentence beneficial for his former adviser, Roger Stone.

“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody, whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board or the president. I’m going to do what I think is right,” Barr stated. “I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.”

Federal prosecutors initially sought after to offer Stone, who used to be convicted of fees associated with the investigation of Russia’s alleged interference within the 2016 presidential election in November 2019, a sentence with a most of 9 years. After Trump tweeted concerning the advised sentence, calling it “horrible and very unfair,” the DOJ overruled the sentencing advice in Stone’s case.

This is a terrible and really unfair scenario. The actual crimes have been at the different facet, as not anything occurs to them. Cannot permit this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

“I really can’t see [Trump] hearing Bill Barr criticizing how he uses Twitter, which he considers so important to how he communicates and his form of independence in this job,” Haberman stated. “I can’t see him hearing this and saying, ‘Yes, I get it. That’s cool.'”

“[Trump] is in this kind of phase of feeling unfettered after impeachment,” Haberman added. “This is not what he wants to hear.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maggie Haberman stated Thursday that Attorney General Bill Barr’s grievance of President Donald Trump’s tweets have been “not what he wants to hear.”

Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis/Getty

Haberman, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, gained a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for her phase in reporting at the ties between Trump’s advisers and Russia.

“The President wasn’t bothered by the comments at all and he has the right, just like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham stated in a commentary Thursday. “President Trump uses social media very effectively to fight for the American people against injustices in our country, including the fake news. The President has full faith and confidence in Attorney General Barr to do his job and uphold the law.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Barr stated in his interview that he had made up his thoughts to cut back Stone’s sentence sooner than the president tweeted about it.

“I think the essential role of the attorney general is to keep law enforcement, the criminal process sacrosanct to make sure there is no political interference in it,” Barr stated. “And I have done that and I will continue to do that. And I’m happy to say that in fact the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.”

While Barr denies doing favors for the president, others say {that a} skilled line has been crossed.

Former U.S. Attorney Patrick Cotter stated Thursday on MSNBC, “I will tell you the attorney general is appointed to administer the law fairly and impartially, and that’s the line that I see has been rolled over like a tank by the president who has clearly, clearly applied enormous pressure to the DOJ in favor of a personal friend of his. That is simply unacceptable.”