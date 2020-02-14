Anna Invictus Slams White Supremacist Augustus Sol Invictus, Calls Him a ‘Master Manipulator’

The spouse of white supremacist Augustus Sol Invictus, who’s accused of kidnapping his partner and their two kids in December, railed in opposition to her husband at his Friday bail listening to, calling him a “master manipulator” with “Charles Manson-like mind control” over his fans.

Invictus, 36, who legally modified his title from Austin Gillespie, has been charged with kidnapping and annoyed home violence for allegedly forcing his spouse, Anna Invictus, at gunpoint to trip with him from South Carolina to Florida on Dec. 12. In Florida, she was once in a position to flee from her husband and go back house, she advised police.

On Friday, Judge Hal Harrison denied the white supremacist bail after Invictus stated she was once afraid he’d kill her if he was once launched from prison.

“Many of his devotees know the truth; they have seen the abuse or the aftermath of my beatings, they are witnesses with their own eyes,” Anna Invictus stated, studying a remark she ready for the courtroom. “Yet, because of his Charles Manson-like mind control, they would testify before the court that he is innocent.”

Detailing the emotional, bodily, and psychological abuse she’s continued during the last six years, the long-suffering spouse referred to as Augustus Invictus a violent manipulator who sought out fans for his white nationalist ideologies.

“After nearly six years in this relationship, I have finally found the courage to stand up against Augustus and his perpetual abuse,” she stated, prior to record 16 examples of his misconduct.

In one harrowing incident, Anna Invictus stated her husband beat her so arduous that she noticed “flashes of light.” In every other, she stated she was once locked in a bed room for days. She stated her husband as soon as “violently choked” her till she handed out, and dragged her via her house “for my teenagers to witness.” He additionally threatened to kill her a couple of instances, she advised the courtroom.

Anna Invictus stated she’d filed police reviews in opposition to her husband, however couldn’t alert government to each and every incident as a result of he would thieve her telephone.

“This man is not only violent, he is a master manipulator,” she stated. “His public face is very different from the one my family and I have endured. If he is released, he will continue to use his knowledge of the law, his impressive vocabulary, and spectacular ability to manipulate and mold his political followers and women into obedient servants, exactly like the ones you see here today.”

Invictus, a distinguished white supremacist, was once a speaker on the fatal 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the place activist Heather Heyer was once killed. The attorney and failed political candidate has additionally been desirous about arranging the criminal protection for different contributors of the motion and was once in the past accused of home violence, in line with HuffPost. He was once by no means criminally charged.

“Augustus is not the stereotypical drunken wife-beater,” Anna Invictus stated. “His calculated, violent, manipulative intentions deserve special consideration.”

During his closing bond listening to, Rock Hill Detective Matthew Beech learn from the white nationalist’s on-line writings to turn his harmful mindset. Invictus scoffed within the court docket when Beech instructed he was once a flight chance and demanded an apology from the detective “when” he’s discovered blameless.

“The destruction I insight is not terrorism. The only aim is the destruction of buildings or persons plaguing the Earth. The long term aim is the overthrow of this civilization. It has absolutely nothing to do with causing fear. This is terrorism the same way removing a tumor is terrorism. Although you are cancer, and I am the Earth’s physician,” Invictus wrote in one of the most passages Beech learn aloud.

In 2014, Invictus’ former roommate advised Orlando police that he pointed a gun at him. Invictus claimed he concept the roommate was once an interloper and was once now not charged. Two years later, considered one of Invictus’ exes advised police he had battered her a couple of instances—however she didn’t document the ones incidents till Invictus allegedly threatened to burn her property and “shoot her on the spot.” He was once now not charged within the incident.

In an effort to turn how her husband is a “danger to the community” and her circle of relatives, Anna Invictus additionally learn a few of his magazine passages on the Friday listening to, together with one through which he stated “victims will be sacrificed; politicians will be assassinated; wars will be begun.”

“And when the day finally comes, and you gloat that you know it all along, and you say ‘someone should have stopped him’—know that their blood is on your hands, too,” the passage says.