AllAboutLuv Trends as Okay-Pop Group Monsta X Releases New Album on Valentine’s Day

Okay-pop boy band Monsta X launched a brand new album, All About Luv, lately on Valentine’s Day. The staff will likely be selling the brand new report in a string of occasions and performances in Los Angeles and New York on decided on dates thru February 20, forward of the North American leg in their excursion, which starts in June.

The new album, which used to be introduced on the band’s reliable Twitter account and web page, is their first all-English report and comprises their 5th English-language unmarried.

It options 11 songs, together with up to now launched tracks “Middle of the Night” and “Someone’s Someone.” The track “Who Do You Love?” that includes French Montana, which had a will.i.am remix launched again in September 2019, may be integrated in the newest report.

The band carried out the track “Who Do You Love?” following an interview for AMP Radio on the SoCal Honda Sound Space in Los Angeles, the place they printed “Middle of the Night” is their favourite track to accomplish in this day and age.

“This album talks about relationships, and things that we are all dealing with on a daily basis. We hope that our MONBEBE [the collective name for Monsta X fans, meaning ‘My baby’ in French] all over the world will like it, and spread the word, after all, it’s all about luv,” the gang mentioned again in December 2019.

“We are super excited about our new English album! It’s a Valentine gift to all of our MONBEBE who are standing by our side day and night,” the band mentioned.

Monsta X will likely be at Tower Records in West Hollywood lately, February 14, for meet and greets and signing occasions at 12 p.m. and four p.m. (native time), whilst they’re going to carry out and cling a Q&A at The Roxy down the street from Tower Records at 1 p.m. (native time).

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, they’re going to be on the Barnes & Noble at The Grove for some other meet and greet on February 15 at 3:30 p.m. (native time), KpopStarz studies.

Over on the east coast, the band will likely be internet hosting an album unlock birthday celebration at The Paramount in Huntington in Long Island on February 19, the place they’re going to carry out 5 songs from the brand new report.

Then on February 20, they will be in Manhattan for an look on the LiveCountry retailer adopted through a efficiency and fan match at Chelsea Music Hall.

Several Monsta X enthusiasts have taken to social media to percentage their praises for the brand new album the use of the hashtag #AllAboutLuv, which has been trending on Twitter.

“In conclusion monsta x released a masterpiece of an album once again I am so proud of them I love monsta x so much, I’m in awe that everything they do it just quality work and I hope we can stream and support a lot monbebes!!!!,” wrote @jookiheon.

“I think. That was the best album. Of all time. #AllAboutLuv,” wrote @youkinbebegom.

“The songs in this album are all soooooo super beautiful. I love misbehave soooo much. I stan the right group. The super talented men. Im gonna blast this album loud. #AllAboutLuvForMX7 #사랑한다_몬스타엑스_7명 [we love you 7 members of Monsta X] @OfficialMonstaX #AllAboutLuv #MONSTAX,” wrote @yatifan.

“Okay but honestly As someone who has written love songs at 2 am… this entire album radiates heartache in all the forms it comes in. Finding love, hiding love, losing love, craving love, and fighting love. Damn.. #AllAboutLuv really did THAT,” wrote @TeamMonbebe.

Several were commenting on Wonho (additionally identified as Lee Hoseok), the previous Monsta X member of Monsta X whose arguable departure ultimate October left enthusiasts each devastated and outraged. He wrote a number of songs on the brand new album and his vocals also are featured.

“Wonho is credited as Lee Hoseok to have written “Who Do U Love?”, “Middle of the Night” & “Beside U” with the opposite contributors on MONSTA X’s #AllAboutLuv album. That method he’s going to be receiving royalties from the album too Pls reinforce the 6 contributors within the period in-between @OfficialMonstaX, famous @wonho__.

“All the portions the place wonho sings to assemble once more the damaged items of ur center,” wrote @vitaminhbee.

“Hoseok Lee, I will be able to by no means be totally glad with out you. Please know that. I like you. #AllAboutLuv @OfficialMonstaX MONBEBES FIGHTING,” wrote @cuzimafighter7.

Monsta X used to be shaped in 2014 and the gang garnered a world following boosted through their appearances on more than a few main American tv presentations, together with Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

They had been the primary Okay-pop staff to accomplish at a significant song competition within the U.S. after their efficiency on the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival in Las Vegas, adopted through some other historical look as the primary Okay-pop band to accomplish on the iHeartworkRadio Music Festival.

The North American leg in their global excursion kicks off on June 2 in Minnesota and continues thru decided on dates thru July 11, the place it concludes in Los Angeles.

