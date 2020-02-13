Zoe Kravitz Excited to Play Catwoman, Calls Robert Pattinson ‘Perfect’ for Batman Role

The Batman is the most recent movie to characteristic the Dark Knight and his notorious rogues’ gallery. Chief amongst them is Zoe Kravitz, who’s the following in line to play Selina Kyle, higher referred to as Catwoman.

Catwoman has had a storied historical past on tv and picture. The position used to be first introduced to display screen with Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt within the 1960’s Batman sequence and a movie starring Adam West. The position then went to Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992’s Batman Returns.

Afterward, Halle Berry performed the nature within the movie Catwoman, which ended up as a business and significant dud. Most just lately, the position used to be performed by way of Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and Camren Bicondova at the Batman prequel TV sequence, Gotham.

Kravitz, Reeves’ first selection for the position of Selina Kyle, spoke to Variety about her pleasure to play one in every of Batman’s most well liked villains.

“Definitely, I was excited when I got the role, and usually, when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it,” she mentioned. “But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me but to everybody else culturally—and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated.”

Zoe Kravitz, proven right here on the British Academy Film Awards 2020, says she’s excited to play Catwoman within the upcoming movie “The Batman.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kravitz additionally spoke about Robert Pattinson, the following actor to put at the cape and cover. Pattinson will megastar as Bruce Wayne following Ben Affleck’s performances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League.

“I’ve never worked with him before, but we’ve been together for the last few weeks, I had to camera test with him and now we’ve been training together and rehearsing together and he’s just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor,” Kravitz mentioned.

“I think he’s perfect for the role and it’s going to be such an adventure. I’m excited to have him as my partner in crime and to be there to support each other because it’s intense. It’s going to be a long shoot and there’s a lot of pressure, and I know he has my back and I have his,” she added.

Aside from Pattinson and Kravitz, The Batman will characteristic Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell because the Penguin and Paul Dano because the Riddler.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is about to unencumber June 25, 2021.