Why Gretchen Carlson Can’t Tell You the Full Truth About Fox News

Gretchen Carlson is an not going feminist hero. She spent 8 years on Fox News’ propaganda morning display Fox & Friends dressed in quick clothes and guffawing at silly guys’ vaguely racist banter, however in actual lifestyles she was once a violin prodigy who went to Stanford, studied Virginia Woolf. And in 2014 she modified the global, roughly: She began taping her boss sexually harassing her. Her boss came about to be the maximum robust guy in conservative media, Roger Ailes.

She recorded him announcing such things as, “I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago, and then you’d be good and better and I’d be good and better. Sometimes problems are easier to solve.” After greater than a yr of taping, on July 6, 2016 at nine a.m., Carlson got here ahead and sued Ailes (however no longer Fox).

Her lawsuit essentially modified the energy relationships that had ruled the community since its inception 20-plus years earlier than. Numerous fits adopted, together with one who alleged that “behind the scenes, it (Fox News) operates like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult, steeped in intimidation, indecency and misogyny.”