Watch DeLuca Struggle to Save An Incurable Patient on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16: Spoiler Alert

Dr. Andrew DeLuca is going through a major quandary.

The Grey Sloan Memorial physician will to find himself at a crossroads on the impending Season 16 episode of Grey’s Anatomy—airing on Thursday evening—and it will really well value a affected person her existence.

The synopsis for episode 13, titled, “Save the Last Dance for Me,” hinted at DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) suffering to save his affected person Suzanne (Sarah Rafferty), a tender mom who’s affected by an incurable ailment. The surgical resident cannot appear to pinpoint the basis of Suzanne’s illness, and her well being continues to irritate.

Giacomo Gianniotti seems as Dr. Andrew DeLuca on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Season 16, episode 13 airs on ABC on February 13, 2020.

ABC/Ali Goldstein

With Suzanne’s existence on the road, DeLuca may have flip to an out of doors useful resource for assist. His campaign to save his affected person will lead him to “diagnostics genius,” Dr. Lauren Riley, performed by means of Shoshannah Stern.

Since Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy returned from iciness smash, DeLuca’s number one center of attention has been to discover a remedy for his affected person Suzanne. The widow, who misplaced her husband due to an unknown sickness, first arrived on the fictional Seattle health center for a regimen appendectomy. However, the operation has since evolved right into a life-threatening scenario for Suzanne, who’s now affected by a slew of mysterious signs.

Elsewhere within the health center, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will probably be coping with a distinct roughly drawback when the Station 19 firefighters arrive with 3 runaways. In an episode sneak peek, the oldest of the foster kids, Joey (Noah Alexander Gerry), is rushed to the health center after struggling a head harm whilst his little brother and sister expose they ran clear of house after their followed father used to be arrested out of concern that government would separate them.

When Joey regains awareness within the clip, his first worry is the whereabouts of his siblings. “Do you know where my little brother and sister are? Tell me, please,” Joey begged.

Bailey struggles to give him a solution, indicating that the circle of relatives’s worse nightmare could have develop into a truth.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) will in the end get some solutions referring to her increasing circle of relatives.

Amelia has been on pins and needles ever since she confessed to medical doctors Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) that both of them may well be the daddy of her unborn kid. However, she will have to get some peace of thoughts right through episode 13 when she receives the result of her paternity check.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC on Thursday nights at nine p.m. ET.

Viewers can reside circulate the episode on ABC’s web page or app with a cable supplier login. Fans with Hulu + Live and YouTube TV subscriptions too can watch Grey’s Anatomy in real-time on the ones platforms.