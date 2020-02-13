Video Shows Minutes Before 6-Year-Old Faye Swetlik Vanished From Her Yard in South Carolina

The seek for a 6-year-old woman who vanished from her house in South Carolina previous this week persisted on Wednesday, with officers freeing surveillance video that captured the mins earlier than she went lacking.

According to information station WIS, Faye Swetlik was once closing noticed via her circle of relatives enjoying in the backyard in their Churchill Heights house at 3:45 p.m. Monday. The circle of relatives reported her lacking at round five p.m.

The newly-released video presentations Faye safely exiting a faculty bus dressed in a gloomy coloured T-shirt as some other kid walks at the back of her.

About 250 officers had been combing the area, interviewing neighbors and preventing cars that experience handed via.

According to The State, police have additionally begun looking outdoor the one-mile radius they to begin with began with and feature locked down the group, making it best out there to citizens and people who paintings in the group on Monday.

Officials mentioned on Tuesday that there have been no indicators that Swetlik have been kidnapped, and the potential for the kid strolling off or falling someplace has reportedly now not been dominated out.

Authorities steered the general public in a Wednesday information convention to be cautious of “incorrect information” on social media suggesting a frame has been discovered.

“As law enforcement we are committed to keeping you our community informed with timely and accurate information,” Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety mentioned. “What does that mean? That means rumors that are false could potentially divert valuable resources from our mission of bringing Faye home.”

Officials say Swetlik’s circle of relatives—her mom, father, and mom’s boyfriend—have all been cooperative in the investigation. Two automobiles had been towed from the valuables the place Swetlik lived, with government pointing out that they might be of use. They didn’t supply additional information about the cars. Swetlik’s circle of relatives was once on the Wednesday information convention however declined to make a observation.

Swetlik was once described as a white woman with shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, status 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighing 65 kilos. She was once closing noticed dressed in polka-dot boots and a black T-shirt with the phrase “PEACE” on it. In addition, officers mentioned she had a speech obstacle and was once lactose illiberal.