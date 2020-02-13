Verizon to double the number of cities with its 5G mobile service this year





Verizon plans to double the number of cities coated by way of its superfast 5G wi-fi community by way of the finish of the year whilst increasing protection in the spaces the place it already has service.

The corporate stated on Thursday that it hopes to be offering 5G for mobile consumers in 60 cities (up from 31 at the finish of 2019) and 10 cities for house 5G Internet service (up from 5). The service didn’t title the new cities.

“We have the opportunity to continue our journey to be the leader on 5G,” Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg stated at a gathering with buyers in New York on Thursday. “We’re not only expanding markets, we’re also expanding coverage in all the markets.”

Verizon is racing opponents AT&T and T-Mobile to increase throughout the nation 5G protection, which may give downloads 10 to 100-times quicker than the reasonable velocity of present 4G LTE networks. For now, their protection is restricted, with T-Mobile offering service in the greatest geographic space, however at slower speeds that its opponents.

Each service is the usage of a fairly other technique for his or her preliminary 5G service choices. Verizon is the usage of high-frequency spectrum that provides super-fast obtain speeds however very restricted protection. T-Mobile is to this point the usage of decrease frequencies to supply extensive protection however with a lot slower downloads. Meanwhile, AT&T is the usage of a hybrid method, rolling out each sorts of 5G protection in quite a lot of cities.

But all 3 carriers will ultimately converge and be offering each sorts of 5G as their networks increase and extra succesful 5G telephones are to be had. Currently, shoppers get an asymmetric enjoy the usage of 5G, Fortune discovered when reviewing the 3 carriers’ services and products.

As section of that convergence, Verizon desires to use a generation referred to as dynamic spectrum sharing that may let it percentage decrease frequencies to be used with 4G and 5G telephones at the identical time from one cellular web page. That would let it duvet way more territory, regardless that with slower obtain speeds.

Rivals have stated the equipment isn’t in a position but, however Vestberg driven again on Thursday. “This year we will launch nationwide 5G based on dynamic spectrum sharing,” he stated. “We’re going to launch that when we think it’s commercially right, when we see enough handsets out in the market.”

The service’s mobile Internet service calls for that buyers improve to a 5G-compatible telephone. Currently, Verizon best sells two 5G fashions, each with costs over $1,000. But the telephone business is popping out with many new 5G handsets, and, by way of the finish of the year, Verizon plans to be offering greater than 20 fashions with costs as little as $600, the corporate stated on Thursday.

Verizon doesn’t recently price further for 5G service, however best permits consumers on its two higher-cost limitless plans to get entry to the super-fast community. One intention of the 5G rollout is persuade extra consumers to improve to the ones dearer plans, CEO Vestberg stated.

Verizon presented house Internet service the usage of 5G in 2018, nevertheless it has no longer expanded the program a lot since. It began in portions of Sacramento, Houston, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis. Last year, Verizon added portions of Chicago. By the usage of 5G wi-fi, Verizon may give Internet service with no need to construct pricey stressed out infrastructure to each and every buyer’s house.

Additionally on Thursday, Verizon stated it will increase a partnership with Amazon that permit app builders and different companies use cloud computing servers to attach and ship information over Verizon’s 5G community. By the finish of the year, the allies hope to have 11 5G-enabled information facilities open, up from one remaining year.

The service additionally stated it will upload 5 instances as many smaller cellular websites with 5G in 2020 than it has now, however didn’t be offering an actual number.

