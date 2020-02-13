Valentine’s Day 2020 Restaurant Deals From Olive Garden, Red Lobster, McDonald’s and More

Valentine’s Day is upon us (February 14) and not anything says “I love you” greater than a romantic meal for 2 at a favourite eating place.

To assist in making this occur, Newsweek has rounded up offers from a few of America’s well-loved eating places, now not best serving to folks around the nation get within the lovin’ temper but in addition save their financial institution stability.

Stock symbol: Restaurants up and down the rustic have offers on be offering for patrons all through Valentine’s Day.

iStock

Valentine’s Day 2020 Restaurant Deals

Applebee’s: Get a Vodka Strawberry Lemonade for $1 all through Valentine’s Day and the remainder of February.

Burger King: Trade a photograph of an ex for a loose Whopper in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or Boston. Yes, in reality.

Chick-fil-A: Visit a taking part eating place to pick out up a 30 piece Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10 piece Chick-n-Minis or six piece Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a coronary heart formed container for a Valentine. This be offering will best be to be had till February 29, 2020 or whilst provides ultimate. Availability varies by means of location isn’t to be had at the Chick-fil-A App.

Dunkin’ Donuts: The chain is giving lovers an additional reason why to rejoice Valentine’s Day thru a partnership with Grubhub. Customers that order from now till February 15, 2020, spending no less than $10, can get a loose part dozen donuts with loose supply.

Only one loose part dozen order in keeping with test, whilst provides ultimate and to be had at taking part Dunkin’ places. Dunkin lovers too can get a 10 depend field of MUNCHKINS donut hollow treats for the particular worth of $2.

Kentucky Fried Chicken: While this be offering might be used up by means of Valentine’s Day, the quick meals chain teamed up with Deliveroo to create the KFC Valentine’s Day Combo from taking part eating places. These mixtures integrated a KFC-themed ring—sure in reality—with best 30 to be had around the country.

McDonald’s: More considering Palentine’s Day than Valentine’s Day, the chain partnered with DoorDash to offer $five off a $15 minimal acquire from February 13 till February 17. Simply input promo code LOVEMCD within the DoorDash App for iOS and Android to redeem.

Olive Garden: Starting at $35, deliver the eating place to the house and have the easiest night time in with the chain’s dinner for 2 be offering. Choose a starter, a primary, two aspects and a dessert, to make Valentine’s Day particular. Customers too can “upgrade” giving flora and sweets by means of gifting a enjoyed one a bouquet of Olive Garden’s iconic breadsticks and a field of after-dinner mints.

Pizza Hut: The quick meals chain is bringing again the Heart Shaped Pizza till February 16. Customers can provide without equal Valentine’s Day reward of a Large Heart Shaped Pizza both by itself or bundled with a HERSHEY’S Triple Chocolate Brownie or Ultimate HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chip Cookie. Available for supply, carryout or dine in at places around the nation. Product availability, costs, participation, supply spaces and fees and minimal acquire required for supply might range.

The coronary heart formed Cheddar Bay Biscuit Box is in a different way to turn love on February 14.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster: Order a part dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits To Go from RedLobster.com and make a choice the customized, heart-shaped field as an upload on for an extra $1, whilst provides ultimate.

Starbucks: On February 13, purchase one, get one loose on any hand made beverage between 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. native time. Available on dimension grande or better, in taking part shops within the United States. Download the Starbucks App to take part.

The chain could also be providing restricted version Valentine’s Day products, with an unique Pink Heart Cluster Cup or Ceramic Mug with Pink Confetti, to be had at taking part shops whilst provides ultimate. If that wasn’t sufficient, consumers too can in finding restricted version Valentine’s Day Starbucks Cards at a close-by retailer.

Hook & Reel: The fast-growing Cajun-inspired seafood chain is providing a unique Valentine’s Day dinner party for $59.99 in any respect 22 of its places on February 14, 2020. Couples can toast with a tumbler of champagne and dinner party on Coconut Shrimp, Valentine’s Day Boil and a collection of Chocolate or Red Velvet Cake for dessert.

The Valentine’s Day Boil is simply one of the choices to be had to foodies on Valentine’s Day at Hook & Reel.

Cantina Rooftop: Chef Saul Montiel and the workforce, based totally at Hell’s Kitchen, might be providing a three-course meal that features a huge pitcher in their signature margarita or sangria for 2 at $75.00 in keeping with particular person. This deal with is an actual lesson in how one can get the affection going, with picks together with a number of aphrodisiacs like BakedBlue Point Oysters with Poblano Rajas Gratin and muffins like Guava Cheesecake with recent fruit compote. Guests are inspired to stick for the after-dinner celebration with song by means of DJ Javi and drink specials. Reservations wish to be made upfront.

For readers who nonetheless have not purchased their family members a present for Valentine’s Day, take a look at those offers.