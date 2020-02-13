U.S. Clash in Syria Was the Fault of Americans Deviating From Their Route, Russian Military Claims

The Russian army has blamed American infantrymen for Wednesday’s fatal conflict at a checkpoint in northeastern Syria, claiming that most effective the presence of Russian troops stopped additional bloodshed.

An altercation broke out Wednesday after a U.S. convoy used to be stopped by means of a checkpoint manned by means of warring parties unswerving to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Qamishli.

Locals and armed males argued with the American troops prior to a firefight broke out. At one level, a bystander stole a U.S. flag from one of the armored cars and used to be filmed shouting at troops, “What do you want from our country? What is your business here?”

A Russian army patrol additionally arrived on the scene. Video of the incident confirmed a Russian car and infantrymen pulled up shut at the back of the armored U.S. convoy, which used to be below fireplace from armed males who took quilt at the back of a development simply yards away.

A Russian army day-to-day bulletin issued Thursday claimed that its troops avoided additional violence. The commentary, reported by means of The Moscow Times, claimed that the altercation erupted as a result of the U.S. convoy “deviated from its route.”

The commentary additionally stated, “Further escalation of the conflict was prevented thanks only to the efforts of Russian servicemen who arrived at the scene.”

Newsweek has contacted the Coalition to request touch upon the Russian statement.

Colonel Myles Caggins, a spokesperson for the U.S.-led Coalition, stated Wednesday that the Americans got here below small hands fireplace and answered in sort after “a series of warnings and de-escalation attempts.”

Caggins later added that “an adult male combatant” used to be killed by means of American fireplace. Caggins stated the useless guy used to be estimated to be elderly 20 or above, despite the fact that native stories and the Russian army claimed the casualty used to be a 14-year-old boy.

A U.S. soldier sustained a “minor superficial scratch” in the war of words, Caggins stated. Military cars had been additionally broken by means of small hands fireplace.

Wednesday’s conflict used to be the maximum critical in a chain of stand-offs in northwestern Syria in fresh weeks. Troops unswerving to the U.S., Russia, Syria and Turkey all have a presence in the space and often come into touch whilst patrolling.

James Jeffrey, the U.S. particular envoy for Syria, has accused Russia of making an attempt to displace American affect in the space. Moscow is a staunch best friend of Assad, who is looking for to reunify the war-torn nation below his regulate. Both the Russian executive and Assad have described American army presence in the nation as unlawful.

This picture displays a U.S. army convoy on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Qamishli on February 12, 2020.

DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP by way of Getty Images/Getty