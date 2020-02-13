Trump to transfer $3.8 billion from military to fund his border wall





The Trump management is shifting $3.8 billion in not too long ago handed military investment to finance development of the president’s long-sought U.S.-Mexico border wall, angering no longer simply Democrats but in addition GOP protection hawks.

Thursday’s transfer by way of the Pentagon would transfer cash from National Guard gadgets, plane procurement and shipbuilding to anti-drug accounts that may finance development of latest wall.

The maneuver, introduced in “reprogramming” paperwork equipped to lawmakers, got here in for harsh complaint by way of Rep. Mack Thornberry of Texas, the highest Republican at the House Armed Services Committee. Democrats slammed the strikes as smartly, however Trump confronted no penalties when making $2.5 billion in equivalent transfers ultimate yr.

“Congress has the constitutional authority to determine how defense dollars are spent,” Thornberry stated in a commentary. “The re-programming today is contrary to Congress’s constitutional authority.”

Trump’s motion comes lower than two months after he signed an enormous appropriations bundle into legislation. He alienated lawmakers on all sides ultimate yr when diverting investment meant for fashionable tasks on military bases.

This time, the Pentagon is concentrated on $1.3 billion for National Guard apparatus and extra procurement of plane just like the F-35 and V-22 Ospreys, liked by way of many lawmakers for the roles they convey to their districts and states. He’s additionally getting rid of investment for an amphibious attack send in-built Mississippi and an Expeditionary Fast Transport send that’s in-built Alabama, represented by way of Sen. Richard Shelby, the Republican chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

“This is a congressional special interest item,” stated the Pentagon paperwork.

The reprogramming paperwork additionally label $532 million in plane procurement as congressional pieces, together with two F-35 combatants sought by way of best House Appropriations Committee Republican Kay Granger and different individuals of the Texas delegation.

Trump’s fiscal 2021 finances, launched handiest Monday, incorporates a $2 billion request for the wall, lower than Trump requested for ultimate yr, which mirrored the truth that Trump has extra money for the wall than can also be spent right away.

“Today (Trump) stole from our National Guard to pay for his wasteful wall,” stated Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

