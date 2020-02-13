Last week, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) was once extensively ridiculed for announcing she believed President Donald Trump had realized a “lesson” from his impeachment saga. She later admitted that she will have been flawed, explaining that she must have used the phrase “hopes” as a substitute of “believes.”

Well, on Wednesday afternoon at the White House, a reporter in any case requested the president if he realized the rest from the ordeal.

“Some Republicans have said they hoped you would learn a lesson from impeachment,” NBC News’ Peter Alexander stated. “What lesson did you learn from impeachment?”

The resolution is not going to fulfill the Republican senator who will face Maine citizens this autumn.

Without a 2d of hesitation, Trump spoke back: “Uh, that the Democrats are crooked, they’ve got a lot of crooked things going. That they’re vicious. That they shouldn’t have brought impeachment. And that my poll numbers are 10 points higher because of fake news like NBC, which reports the news very inaccurately—probably more inaccurately than CNN if that’s possible.”

After taking yet another shot at the community he now likes to name “MSDNC,” Trump kicked the press out of the room.

Earlier in the day, CNN’s Manu Raju cornered Collins outdoor of her Senate place of business and requested—in gentle of the president’s movements referring to Roger Stone and the impeachment witnesses—if she nonetheless thinks there are any “lessons” Trump has realized from the enjoy.

After reiterating that she doesn’t assume any person must be “retaliated against” Collins defended her vote to acquit, announcing his movements “did not meet the high bar established in the Constitution for the immediate ouster of a duly elected president.”

Raju requested Collins two times extra what courses she thinks Trump has realized ahead of she close the door in his face.