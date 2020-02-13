Trump Plans to Use National Guard Budget for Border Fencing

The Trump management plans to take greater than $1 billion from the National Guard and use it to fund border safety, together with new fencing, in accordance to two Congressional resources briefed at the topic.

In general, the Pentagon objectives to transfer $3.eight billion from their annual funds to border safety spending, some of the resources mentioned. Of that, about $1.Three billion will come from the National Guard and reserves apparatus funds and can as an alternative be spent on bollard-style fences, roads, and sensor lighting fixtures in spaces on federal land, in accordance to the resources. The Trump management cites cross-border drug trafficking as justification for the spending.

In a letter to performing Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf reviewed through The Daily Beast, Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote that the cash would reinforce “efforts to secure the southern border by blocking up to 13 drug-smuggling corridors along the southern border through the construction of roads and fences and the installation of lighting.”

Spokespersons for the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and the White House didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

Defense One first reported the trade.