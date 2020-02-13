Shiny Chansey, Start Time, Research Tasks & More

It’s that point of yr once more! Pokémon Go is celebrating essentially the most romantic day at the calendar with its personal Valentine’s Day occasion that debuts new Pokémon, Shiny variants and a lot more.

Unova area Pokémon have slowly however undoubtedly been added to this common cell recreation, and this yr’s Valentine’s Day birthday celebration brings two extra into the fold. Niantic additionally has crimson Pokémon showing extra regularly within the wild, in Field Research and in Eggs.

If you need to profit from the entirety coming to Pokémon Go within the 2020 Valentine’s Day occasion, learn on for all of the main points together with its get started time.

Pokemon Company/NewsGeek

POKEMON GO VALENTINE’S DAY EVENT START TIME

The 2020 Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day occasion runs Friday, February 14 at eight a.m. native time thru Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. native time.

SHINY CHANSEY AND HAPPINY

There are two new Shiny variants making their debut in Pokémon Go, however they’re from the similar evolutionary line.

Happiny, and its evolution Chansey, could have their Shiny paperwork unlocked in the preferred cell recreation. Happiny can solely be hatched from 7km Eggs, and there will probably be an greater probability of hatching its Shiny shape right through the development.

Chansey, alternatively, will seem extra regularly within the wild, and its Shiny shape may also see an build up in stumble upon fee.

Of direction, running shoes can nonetheless evolve Shiny Happiny into Shiny Chansey by way of the usage of 25 Chansey sweet and strolling 15 km with Happiny as your Buddy Pokémon. Shiny Chansey can evolve right into a Shiny Blissey by way of feeding it 50 Chansey Candy.

Shiny Happiny adjustments its coloring to lighter coloration of crimson, whilst Shiny Chansey is going thru a extra drastic exchange. Shiny Chansey transitions from crimson to a mild inexperienced colour.

AUDINO AND ALOMOMOLA DEBUTS

The two large debuts right through the development are Audino and Alomomola.

Audino is a Normal-type Pokémon that is helping nurses in Unova area Pokémon Centers, necessarily changing Chansey. Alomomola, in spite of having a look like an developed type of Luvdisc, is a natural Water-type Pokémon with out a evolutions.

Both Pokémon will solely seem within the wild in uncommon possibilities, so running shoes must spend time exploring this weekend in the event that they wish to to find each.

RESEARCH TASKS

The newest event-only Research Tasks come with an more uncomplicated technique to catch a Lickitung and Chansey.

Here are the 4 new Research Tasks for the Pokémon Go Valentine’s Day occasion:

Catch 5 Slowpoke or Whismur – 1000 StardustDefeat 3 Team Rocket Grunts – ChanseyHatch 3 Eggs – LickitungEvolve a Hoppip – Cherubi

We’ll replace this phase with additional information as we get it.

IN-GAME BONUSES

Other in-game bonuses coming to Pokémon Go are double Catch Candy and Lure Modules lasting six hours right through the development. This will permit running shoes to catch as many Pokémon as conceivable whilst stocking up on sweet to conform and gear up their Pokémon.

Saturday, February 15 may also be a distinct Raid Day that includes Lickitung. For 3 hours, running shoes could have an greater probability at encountering a Shiny Lickitung in Raids.

What do you bring to mind this upcoming Valentine’s Day occasion in Pokémon Go? Let us know within the feedback phase.