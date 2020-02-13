Rush Limbaugh Rips Buttigieg’s Campaign, Says ‘America’s Not Ready to Elect Gay Guy Kissing Husband on Debate Stage’

Conservative radio host and up to date recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Rush Limbaugh informed the target audience of his syndicated display Wednesday that former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had little likelihood of successful the Democratic presidential nomination as a result of “America is still not ready to elect a gay guy.”

Buttigieg, who married his husband Chasten in June 2018, has emerged as a entrance runner within the Democratic race for the White House. With 24.Four % of the vote, Buttigieg bought 2nd position in Tuesday’s New Hampshire number one, dropping to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders through not up to 4,000 votes.

In the hotly contested Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg used to be declared the winner over Sanders through one-tenth of a proportion level, acquiring 26.2 % of the votes.

Limbaugh used to be talking about who may just defeat President Donald Trump within the 2020 election, calling Sanders “a dyed-in-the-wool socialist who’s not even a Democrat.”

Limbaugh then described what he believed the “grand poobahs in the Democratic Party” had been considering.

“Then they’re sitting there and they’re looking at Mayor Pete, a 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage,” Limbaugh stated. “And they’re saying, ‘Okay. How’s that going to look, a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump? What’s gonna happen there?'”

“They gotta be looking at that,” Limbaugh added. “They’ve gotta be saying that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president. They have to be saying this, don’t they?”

Newsweek reached out to Buttigieg’s marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg seems on level along with his husband Chasten Buttigieg at his number one night time watch birthday celebration on February 11, 2020 in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty

Limbaugh’s reference to Trump as “Mr. Man” briefly become a trending subject on social media because the radio persona used to be criticized for his homophobic remarks.

“We have no choice but to admit that Trump, his voters and supporters have the emotional maturity of 12 year old boys,” tweeted @ladyjld. “That’s the only way such ‘humor’ could appeal to them. Vote adults back into power in 2020!”

— ladyljd (@ladyljd) February 13, 2020

“I’m assuming Rush Limbaugh is unaware that ‘Mr. Man’ is the name of a popular website devoted to cataloguing male nudity in film that has a primarily gay male userbase,” tweeted singer/songwriter Dani Song.

— Dani Song (@underaspentree) February 12, 2020

“What an intolerable ass Limbaugh is,” tweeted former Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh.

“During this trying primary season,” wrote @jaimeleah2, “I’m glad the left can at least unite and defend @PeteButtigieg’s right to kiss his cute husband in public. #MrMan”

Limbaugh has spoken negatively about homosexual marriage up to now, announcing in 2015 that the apply used to be to blame for a decline in church club.

“Many of these churches now perform homosexual marriage,” Limbaugh stated. “They ordain gay pastors or ministers and, in some cases, female and lesbian pastors and ministers, which you might think would cause some people to leave those churches.”