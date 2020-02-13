Rush Limbaugh Claims ‘Mr. Man’ Trump Will ‘Have Fun’ With ‘Gay Guy’ Buttigieg Kissing His Husband

Days after being awarded the Medal of Freedom throughout President Donald Trump’s State of the Union deal with, right-wing talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh questioned aloud about how, in a basic election face-off, “Mr. Man, Donald Trump” would “have fun” with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality.

Limbaugh, who lately introduced that he’s been recognized with complicated lung most cancers, was once again at the air Wednesday and weighed in on Tuesday’s New Hampshire number one effects.

In a phase first flagged via Media Matters, Limbaugh mentioned the Democratic established order is confronted with some “hard cold truths” in regards to the state of the race over the truth that democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the frontrunner, adopted carefully via Buttigieg, which Limbaugh pronounced as “Booty-gieg.”

“So you’re faced with dyed-in-the-wool socialist who’s not even a Democrat,” the conservative talker declared. “A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see Trump have fun with that?”

He went on to mention that the “grand poobahs” of the birthday party are most likely pondering that they may be able to’t win with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)—who produced a powerful third-place end in New Hampshire—pointing out that they imagine Trump will “wipe the floor with her.” He additional asserted that they couldn’t permit Trump to overcome two Democratic ladies in a row within the basic election.

“They’re sitting there and they’re looking at Mayor Pete, 37-year-old gay guy, mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage,” persevered Limbaugh, who has in the past declared that heterosexuals are “under assault.”

“And they’re saying, ‘OK, how’s this going to look, 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there?’”

“And they got to be looking at that, and they’ve got to be saying, that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,’ he added. “They have to be saying this, don’t they?!”

Limbaugh concluded his tirade via announcing that some Democrats might “think that is the ticket” and that they wish to get a “gay guy kissing his husband on stage” to “ram it down Trump’s throat.”

“Really,” he laughed. “Having fun envisioning that.”