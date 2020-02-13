Fears grow for ‘beautiful’ Brit backpacker, 32, who is missing after going for hike in New Zealand park hit by flooding
World 

Parents of ‘beautiful’ Brit backpacker who is missing after going for a hike in New Zealand fly in to help with search

THE oldsters of a “beautiful” Brit backpacker who went missing right through a hike in New Zealand have flown in to help with the search.

Stephanie Simpson, from Essex, advised buddies she was once going mountaineering at Mount Aspiring National Park at the South Island on Saturday.

Stephanie Simpson went missing, with her family now travelling to New Zealand to help with the search
Stephanie Simpson went missing, with her circle of relatives now travelling to New Zealand to help with the search

But the 32-year-old has now not been observed since, with her circle of relatives nowadays revealing they have been suffering to cope because the search continues into its fourth day.

Her brother-in-law Sam Hazelton advised Sky News: “We are in point of fact suffering however simply striking in there. We hope upon hope for just right information.

“It’s the ready. We cross to mattress considering ‘what extra are we able to do?’, which is little or no.

“We don’t sleep and then we get up and Stephanie hasn’t been found, and then there is a whole other day to get through. We all feel so helpless.”

Police canine and a helicopter have already been known as in to take a look at to to find the younger lady.

He stated Ms Simpson’s oldsters at the moment are travelling to New Zealand to help with the search.

She had advised buddies she deliberate to make a four-hour trek to Brewster Hut prior to heading to the Blue Pools on Saturday.

But the alarm was once raised after the 32-year-old failed to flip up at her landscaping process on Monday.

It is believed Miss Simpson, who moved to Wanaka remaining 12 months after travelling Australia, went strolling on my own.

Her disappearance comes after heavy rains brought about flooding across the nationwide park the place two hikers have been discovered useless in a swollen river on Friday.

A state of emergency was once declared in the flooded area, the place roads have been closed and a stable downpour left houses and farms sodden.

The experienced hiker had told friends that she was going on a four hour walk
The skilled hiker had advised buddies that she was once going on a 4 hour stroll



