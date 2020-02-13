MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Says ‘I Don’t Understand How Bernie’s Considered a Frontrunner’

If MSNBC sought after to tamp down grievance that its protection has been skewed towards Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), anchor Chuck Todd’s feedback on Wednesday aren’t going to lend a hand.

Discussing the result of Tuesday night time’s New Hampshire number one on MTP Daily, Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher argued that the early presidential primaries and caucuses don’t imply what they did a decade in the past, prompting Todd to contend this 12 months’s Iowa effects had “an impact on Pete Buttigieg.”

“Well, did it?” Belcher puzzled aloud. “Who is the frontrunner? Is he the frontrunner? He should not get the press of the frontrunner.”

With Belcher implying that Sanders—who gained the preferred vote in Iowa and completed first within the New Hampshire number one—used to be the chief of the Democratic box, Todd straight away jumped in.

“I don’t understand how Bernie is considered a frontrunner,” Todd exclaimed whilst shaking his head. “This is a guy that—more people showed up to the polls, highest turnout ever—and his percentage went down, not up. His total number went down, not up.”

“The new voters actually voted for Buttigieg and [Amy] Klobuchar,” former Hillary Clinton adviser Neera Tanden added, name-checking the second- and third-place finishers.

The MSNBC host used to be, for the report, evaluating Sanders’ vote general right through the 2016 Democratic presidential number one, when it used to be a two-person race, to Tuesday’s election, which featured at 10 Democratic applicants at the poll.

MSNBC has come beneath fireplace not too long ago over a perceived anti-Sanders bent to its protection. Todd himself used to be condemned by way of Sanders staffers previous this week for mentioning a column by way of a conservative newsletter that when put next the senator’s supporters to “brown shirts.” One unsure New Hampshire Democratic voter, in the meantime, advised MSNBC that she particularly voted for Sanders on Tuesday on account of the community’s “completely cynical” protection of him.