MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Doesn’t Get Why Sanders Is ‘Considered A Frontrunner’ After Senator Wins New Hampshire

MSNBC host Chuck Todd expressed doubt in regards to the validity of Senator Bernie Sanders being regarded as the frontrunner for the Democratic 2020 nomination on Wednesday.

“I feel like the only people who are going out on a limb and calling Bernie Sanders the frontrunner, they have other reasons to call him frontrunner,” stated Todd all over an MSNBC panel dialogue. “One person leads delegates, one person has a lock on a chunk of the party, but we don’t know where this goes.”

Sanders received a slim however transparent victory over former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Tuesday’s New Hampshire number one, whilst Buttigieg controlled a good nearer win over Sanders within the Iowa caucuses. Both campaigns have referred to as for recanvassing in Iowa because of more than one inconsistencies with the closely not on time effects. Sanders received the preferred vote in each states.

Sanders supporters have accused Todd of being biased in opposition to the senator. The hashtag #FireplaceChuckTodd trended on Twitter Tuesday after he quoted a conservative column that described supporters of Sanders, who’s Jewish, as a “digital brownshirt brigade.” The authentic “Brownshirts” have been a fanatical paramilitary crew devoted to Nazi chief Adolf Hitler.

During the panel section, political analyst Charlie Cook predicted that Sanders would ultimately falter. He predicted that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would win the nomination in spite of failing to compete within the early levels of the race.

“We don’t know where it’s going but I’m willing to make some guesses,” Cook stated. “I think I know who the nominee’s going to be. I think it’s going to be Michael Bloomberg.”

Sanders and fellow revolutionary candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren have each accused billionaire Bloomberg of seeking to “buy” his manner into the Democratic nomination. Todd wired that if Sanders and Bloomberg are the final two applicants vying for the nomination, the Vermont senator will have a bonus.

“If that’s your final two, the Bernie people are relishing that,” Todd stated. “Because it allows them to define Bloomberg as Trump at the same time and it allows them to play that game.”

Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher disagreed that Bloomberg can be a powerful contender and forecasted that Buttigieg may even have bother for an identical causes.

“Bloomberg has the same problem Mayor Pete does,” stated Belcher. “He’s got to prove just like Mayor Pete has to prove that he can in fact compete in diverse populations.”

After Belcher touted the energy of Sanders, Todd once more puzzled the Vermont senator being classified the frontrunner.

“I don’t understand how Bernie is considered a frontrunner,” Todd stated. “More people showed up to the polls, highest turnout ever, and his percentage went down not up. His total number went down not up.”

Panelist Neera Tanden, a former Clinton marketing campaign legitimate, stated that she believes Democratic electorate are nonetheless “shopping” for a nominee. She additionally maintained that Sanders had now not increasing his base and when compared his contemporary win to his a lot wider margin of victory within the 2016 New Hampshire number one.

“Senator Sanders has a strong group of support,” stated Tanden. “He hasn’t been building that support. He did well yesterday but obviously not as well as he did a couple years ago.”

Todd agreed that Sanders will want to increase his base to win, announcing his marketing campaign “knows how to get 25 percent.”

Sanders was once main the race in a lot of nationwide polls as of Wednesday evening. The Nevada caucuses are set for February 22 and the South Carolina number one will happen every week later.

Newsweek reached out to the Sanders marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

