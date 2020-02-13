Mitch McConnell’s Office Overrun by March for Our Lives Protesters Demanding Tougher Gun Laws

Members of a bunch lobbying for more difficult regulation to stop long run mass shootings have occupied the place of business of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, challenging he and his fellow lawmakers take motion on gun regulations.

Footage shared on social media confirmed contributors of the March for Our Lives motion sitting within the place of business of the Senate Majority Leader in Washington on Wednesday night time.

March for Our Lives used to be based within the aftermath of the mass taking pictures at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018 when former scholar Nikolas Cruz opened hearth and killed 17 other folks.

A student-led demonstration happened on March 24, 2018, within the Capitol, together with protests all over the world, calling for more difficult U.S. gun regulation.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) approaches the rostrum for a information briefing after the weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon on the U.S. Capitol February 11, 2020 in Washington, DC.Students got here into his place of business challenging motion on finishing gun violence.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Their calls for incorporated introducing common background tests on gun gross sales and banning high-capacity magazines.

Congress has handed two expenses to widen background test necessities to all personal dealers, however neither invoice has gained a listening to or vote within the Senate. McConnell says this may increasingly stay the case until President Donald Trump says he would again them.

Video pictures of the sit-in used to be tweeted by Julia Peter, with the message: “On the ground with @MFOLDC. They are occupying @senatemajldr’s office demanding action to #EndGunViolence.”

On Wednesday, the gang tweeted that it had introduced a message to the Kentucky senator, laying the blame at his door.

Today Iâm going to be within the Senate with @AMarch4OurLives, the place we will be able to be turning in my âThis Is Americaâ paintings to all 100 Senators and occupying Majority Leader McConnellâs place of business. The @SenateGOPâs state of being inactive is actually killing us, and we deserve life-saving regulation. %.twitter.com/M8UsfAbPsZ

— Gracie Lee (@gracieleeart) February 12, 2020

It said that greater than 40,000 other folks have died from gun violence all the way through the 12 months regulation has been “sitting on Majority Leader McConnell’s desk.”

“Your inaction is literally killing us and nothing is changing. We are doing everything we can to get your attention, yet you still refuse to listen,” the message learn.

The team tweeted that it dropped at McConnell and different Senators a work of paintings, known as “This is America”, created by 18-year-old Gracie Lee.

Demonstrators collect on Pennsylvania Avenue all the way through the March for Our Lives rally March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. The protest known as for more difficult gun regulations within the wake of the mass taking pictures at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida.

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

It depicts places which have been scenes of mass shootings sooner than, similar to a Walmart, church, and a faculty. With it got here some crayons and a clean web page, and the request to the senators to paint within the places of shootings that “continue to occur while you do nothing.”

“When the adults act like children, it’s time for the children to start acting like adults,” the message learn.

Newsweek has contacted March for Our Lives for remark.

Facing grievance from gun keep watch over advocates, McConnell mentioned remaining September that in regards to the regulation borne out of bipartisan make stronger, he could be “happy to put it on the floor” if he knew Trump supported it.

Newsweek has contacted McConnell’s staff for remark. Below is a Statista graphic outlining the choice of other folks impacted by gun violence within the U.S.

Gun violence statistics from January 2014 to November 17, 2019.

Statista