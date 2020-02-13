Miley Cyrus Walks the Runway for Marc Jacobs. Plus, Fe Noel and Sukeina Close Out New York Fashion Week

Every 12 months, New York Fashion Week ends with the similar bell tolling: the Marc Jacobs display at the Park Avenue Armory. This 12 months, whilst Nicki Minaj attracted the flashbulbs as a visitor, much more buzz attended the presence on the runway of Miley Cyrus, making her debut as a Jacobs fashion (she’s modeled for Jeremy Scott ahead of).

Karlie Kloss, and Gigi and Bella Hadid additionally walked the runway, however Cyrus’ presence provoked the maximum remark—in addition to the surreal sight of the fashions who danced round the attendees. Jacobs mentioned the assortment used to be impressed by means of a “fading picture of a disappearing New York.”

In different presentations:

Fe Noel

Felisha Noel opened her first boutique 9 years in the past, when she used to be 19; on the ultimate day of favor week, she held her first runway display. If the Brooklyn-born clothier, who has dressed Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, had any novice’s nerves, you couldn’t inform. Her assortment, which featured gauzy, loose, and ceaselessly sheer designs, moved like a dream on fashions (despite the fact that 3 fell on the runway; all of them were given again up smiling).

The fashions have been obviously feeling themselves in the romantically patterned appears, which glance simple to are living in. You can inform Noel understands how girls wish to get dressed, and that simplicity does no longer need to imply dull. A plaid published phase used to be particularly lovable, with mint and chestnut exams on coordinated tops and pants. Alaina Demopoulos

Sukeina

The NYFW display for Sukeina, Omar Salam’s type line, confirmed why the Senegalese-born clothier is one among Naomi Campbell’s favorites. It featured luxuriant and playful creations the usage of (many) feathers and ingenious structuring. Models embellished with emerald two-pieces and plunging necklines walked the runway, with particular visitors together with singer Amara La Negra and Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John. One glance specifically stole the display—and you knew it by means of the audible hollers that rang out as telephones shot into the air: a white get dressed with nude mesh and feathers, completely animated by means of a fashion’s tough stroll. Nicole Phillip