



A HUGE treasure hunt is to be introduced to seek out the wreckage of a “cursed” galleon which went down carrying billions in gold, silver and treasured gem stones.

Spain and Mexico have agreed to sign up for forces to search for the mythical Nuestra Señora del Juncal, which sank in a hurricane just about 400 years in the past.

INAH Rodrigo del Rio Lozano

In May, underwater archaeologists will start a 10-day search for the Juncal[/caption]

It disappeared to the ground of the sea in October 1631 after environment sail with its fleet from Veracruz, at the east coast of Mexico, sure for Spain.

However, many sailors feared the galleon was once already doomed as its commander died simply 24 hours sooner than it was once because of set sail.

It then left dock although reviews from the time expose it was once already taking over gallons of water.

One witness stated the vessel was once so broken she “spit bolts” and survivors later stated she sank “in the time it takes to say a prayer”.

After fighting a fortnight’s storms, slicing the primary mast and tossing cannons overboard in a determined bid to lighten the send, the staff may just do not more.

Of the 300 staff simply 39 survived through mountain climbing right into a small release because the mighty galleon disappeared underneath the waves.

In May, underwater archaeologists will start a 10-day search for the Juncal – which was once carrying an implausible haul of loot which had avoided pirates for many years.

Its multi-billion pound treasure was once destined for Spain to lend a hand to hide the expense of the Dutch War of Independence.

The long-running and expensive struggle was once a rebel of the Seventeen Provinces of what are as of late the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg towards Spain.

The Juncal was once one of the 2 flagships of the Spanish treasure fleet transporting the riches of America to Seville throughout the reign of Philip IV.

She was once loaded with greater than one million items of gold, silver and treasured stones, a lot of it taken as tax, amounting to between 120 and 150 tonnes.

In 2014, Spain and Mexico signed a memorandum of figuring out on their shared underwater cultural heritages to keep away from struggle over greater than 300 wrecks of Spanish ships mendacity in Mexican waters.

“It is a unique opportunity to develop a major joint research project,” Iván Negueruela, the director of Spain’s National Museum of Underwater Archaeology, instructed the newspaper El País.

“We have 20 years ahead of us to investigate a deposit that could yield 150 tonnes of historic material.”

The testimonies of the handfuls that survived the maritime crisis have helped give the approximate location of her ultimate resting position.

The send carried cash to pay the staff of army garrisons in Havana and Puerto Rico, in addition to dyes, textiles, leather-based, treasured picket, cocoa and herbs.





