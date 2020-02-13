Man Misdiagnoses Himself With Coronavirus, Takes Own Life to Protect Villagers

A person within the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh has reportedly died via suicide as a result of he used to be satisfied he had the unconventional coronavirus.

The Telegraph has known the person as 50-year-old Okay. Bala Krishna, a father of 3 who went to a hospital in Tirumala after he began experiencing flu-like signs. Doctors advised him that he had a viral fever and prompt him to put on a masks as no longer to unfold no matter he had to other folks. Krishna then spent a couple of days with family in Tirumala prior to returning house.

Nurse maintaining a Coronavirus blood take a look at

photoguns / Getty Images

According to his circle of relatives, whilst there he started staring at movies on his cell phone, which satisfied him that he had reduced in size coronavirus, formally named COVID-19. When Krishna got here again to Chittoor, he advised his circle of relatives that he had the coronavirus.

“My father kept on watching coronavirus-related videos the whole day and went on saying he has similar symptoms and that he was infected with the deadly virus,” his son, who used to be no longer named, advised the Times of India.

Krishna then entered a self-imposed quarantine in a room of his house, yelling and throwing stones at any buddies or members of the family that attempted to means to explanation why with him. His family attempted to argue that the medical doctors would have held him for statement if he had coronavirus, however their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Krishna’s son then referred to as a central authority helpline to try to get his father counseling, however they knowledgeable him that he had not anything to concern about if he had no longer lately traveled to China.

The guy endured his quarantine for a couple of days, then snuck out of his house on Tuesday morning and traveled to the graveyard the place his mom used to be buried. Once there, he hung himself from a pear tree.

Krishna’s loss of life is thought of as to be the primary coronavirus-related suicide reported because the get started of the outbreak.

Four Indian electorate were identified with the virus. Three of them have been within the Kerala province, with all 3 other folks lately coming back from Wuhan, the Chinese town on the epicenter of the December 2019 outbreak.

The fourth used to be a person who reduced in size the illness within the United Arab Emirates.

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 an international well being emergency. According to The Telegraph, over 9,400 people in India are being noticed via medical doctors after exhibiting attainable signs of the virus.

Concern additionally exists about India’s underfunded and overburdened public hospitals, which medical doctors concern might not be ready to take care of the stress of a quickly-spreading epidemic.