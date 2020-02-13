MAGAValentinesGifts Trends as Trump Supporters and Critics Alike Share Their Ideas of a Great MAGA-Themed Gift

The hashtag #MAGAValentinesGifts used to be the No. 1 trending matter on Twitter Wednesday as critics and supporters alike of President Donald Trump shared their concepts for the easiest “Make America Great Again”-related reward for Valentine’s Day.

The hashtag used to be began through the @HoosierMamaTags account, which provides a other hashtag recreation on a daily basis at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The account is administered through the account @charley_ck14, who says she’s a three-time winner of the Hashtag Wars phase of the now-cancelled late-night comedy display @middle of the night on Comedy Central.

“Love is in the air and passionate Trump Supporters want to Make VD Great Again. We know they’ll buy anything, so let’s play… #MAGAValentinesGifts,” @HoosierMamaTags wrote, along a GIF of a cupid with Trump’s face being hit through a flyswatter.

Given the framing, the bulk of early tweets have been anti-Trump in nature, however as the hashtag won traction, Trump’s supporters weighed in as smartly.

Trump supporter @RealLonestarTX steered “Another SCOTUS Seat!” for the president. During his time period, Trump has appointed two justices to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, following the loss of life of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and Brett Kavanaugh, who changed the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kennedy’s rulings leaned conservative, however used to be observed as a swing vote on sure problems—in particular LGBTQ rights and loose speech circumstances.

“A Big Beautiful Wall,” used to be put forth through the Philadelphia Young Republicans, regarding Trump’s marketing campaign promise of a border wall setting apart the United States and Mexico. Trump has promised to finish 450 miles of the wall through 2021. So some distance, a little over 100 miles of the wall were built, despite the fact that Trump says the wall is “going up at record speed.”

Twitter person @TheRealJarJar2 used to be transient and to the purpose with their want. “4 more years,” they wrote.

Some supporters took the chance to supply tips that were not as political in nature. Twitter person @magamania2018 posted a photoshopped image of a lady from an anime dressed in a white “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, with the caption “Something to make your MAGA girl make this face #MAGAValentinesGifts.”

And Trump supporter @CRZYRedHead2018 shared just right recommendation regardless of one’s political persuasion: “Cook your loved one breakfast and supper. A gift from the heart.”

President Donald Trump stands Polly Olson, a pupil of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, as she holds up a Valentine’s Day card that the college stopped her from distributing on campus in 2019. Trump used to be the topic of a trending hashtag, #MAGAValentinesGifts.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Trump’s critics, on the other hand, steadily took a satirical bent with their responses. Twitter person @mrjafri shared a valentine with the caption “You’ve built a wall in my heart,” once more regarding the border wall.

“Candles,” wrote @MrRaceBannon, along a image of the white supremacist 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of protesters keeping tiki torches.

Trump’s courting with Stormy Daniels used to be a common punchline. “A check for $130,000,” wrote @NeverThatRobin2, regarding the cash paid to the grownup movie celebrity through Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen in trade for her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. Trump’s non-public lawyer Rudy Giuliani later stated that whilst Trump reimbursed Cohen for the fee, Trump didn’t know what’s used to be for, and that Cohen had simply stated he wanted the cash for “expenses.”

Some critics cracked jokes with out a political punchline.

“MAGA makeup palette with only orange shades from Walmart #MAGAValentinesGifts,” @robyndwoskin wrote, with a image showing to turn Trump with make-up on his face, however no longer his neck or the perimeters of his head.

However, the most efficient no longer explicitly political tweet used to be an edited song video posted through @Effects_Include the usage of clips from Trump’s speeches to make the president sing the music “Señorita” through Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

“A Hot Island Song to melt his Icy Heart,” they wrote.

The cutup music used to be initially made through YouTuber Maestro Ziikos and posted in July 2019. The authentic video as over 22 million perspectives as of press time.