Long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein sparks fresh regulatory probe into Barclays CEO Jes Staley





Barclays Plc stated British regulators are probing Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley’s account of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted intercourse perpetrator who died ultimate 12 months.

It’s Staley’s 2d run-in with U.Ok. regulators since becoming a member of the financial institution in 2015. In 2018, he used to be fined for his makes an attempt to discover a whistle-blower.

“I deeply regret having had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” Staley, 63, stated on a convention name as Barclays reported fourth-quarter effects. Barclays stated the CEO keeps the “full confidence” of the financial institution’s board.

Epstein died in jail after he used to be arrested ultimate 12 months on fees of sex-trafficking minors. Staley, a former senior banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co., used to be amongst a swath of distinguished financiers whose ties to Epstein got here below the highlight after his arrest. Starting in 2000, Epstein frequently introduced Staley trade when he ran JPMorgan’s non-public financial institution and the 2 have been shut professionally, an individual acquainted with the subject stated ultimate 12 months.

“The investigation is actually focused on transparency, and whether I was transparent and open with the bank and with the board with respect to my relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” Staley stated on Bloomberg Television. “It’s clear in my own mind, going all the way back to 2015 when I joined Barclays — I have been very transparent with the bank and have been very willing and open to discuss the relationship that I had with him.”

The probe began in December, Staley stated. The lender’s stocks fell 2.6% at 8:46 a.m. in London.

The revelation of the probe overshadowed the financial institution’s fourth-quarter effects. Barclays retained its profitability goal for 2020, whilst caution it’s going to be difficult to reach given macroeconomic uncertainty and coffee rates of interest. The funding financial institution, the center-piece of Staley’s technique since he took over in 2015 — and a widespread goal for grievance by means of activist investor Edward Bramson — posted earnings in line with analysts’ estimates.

“The regulatory review is bound to raise questions regarding potential repercussions for Staley,” stated John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody in Dublin. “This could put Barclays on slightly weaker ground in the context of any renewed push on the part of the activist shareholder.”

Epstein Fallout

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority showed Staley used to be being investigated, and declined to remark additional.

At the start of his tenure at Barclays, Staley time and again and improperly tried to unmask the id of whoever despatched letters to individuals of the financial institution’s board and any other government. After a year-long regulatory probe into that subject, Staley stored his process, despite the fact that the FCA and PRA stated he didn’t behave “with due skill, care and diligence.”

That scandal ended in a 642,430-pound private positive ($833,167), about 10% of his annual source of revenue. It additionally ended in a $15 million positive for the financial institution from New York regulators.

A Barclays spokesman, Tom Hoskin, stated on Thursday’s convention name that “there’s always the option to make an adjustment” to Staley’s reimbursement, given how pay is deferred for the financial institution’s administrators.

Staley stated on Bloomberg TV that his skilled ties to Epstein dated to 2000, when he took rate of JPMorgan’s non-public financial institution, the place the financier used to be already a shopper.

Repercussions from the Epstein scandal proceed to roil the trade and political worlds, given the his many years of cultivating ties to U.S. and British elites. Prominent trade folks with ties to him come with billionaires Glenn Dubin, who has since retired from his hedge fund, and Leslie Wexner, whose L Brands Inc. attire empire is in talks to be damaged up.

Staley helped organize JPMorgan’s 2004 acquisition of a majority stake in Dubin’s hedge fund, Highbridge Capital Management, a deal that helped lift Staley throughout the financial institution. At the time, Staley ran JPMorgan’s asset control unit.

Staley visited Epstein in Florida when he used to be serving his sentence following a 2008 accountable plea of soliciting prostitution, in a single case with a minor, consistent with a New York Times file ultimate 12 months. As just lately as April 2015, simply ahead of he joined Barclays, Staley and his spouse visited Epstein for a number of hours at his non-public Caribbean island.

Staley stated on Thursday that his relationship with Epstein “began to taper off as I left JPM and contact became much less frequent in 2013, 2014,” ahead of finishing in 2015.

“Obviously I thought I knew him well, and I didn’t,” Staley stated.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Stock scammers are the usage of coronavirus to dupe buyers, SEC warns

—Credit Suisse making a return, however spying scandal drags down outlook

—Why China continues to be so prone to illness outbreaks

—A brand new coronavirus purple flag at the horizon—a more potent buck

—Fortune Explains: Tariffs and business wars



Catch up with Data Sheet, Fortune’s day-to-day digest at the trade of tech.





Source link