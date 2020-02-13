Japan earthquake – Massive 7.0 magnitude tremor strikes near isolated Russian islands
JAPAN has been rocked via an enormous earthquake as of late which struck in waters off its north east coast.
Tremors had been felt on Hokkaido island however officers insisted there’s no rapid danger of a tsunami.
The magnitude 7 quake used to be registered 60 miles south east of Russia’s isolated Kuril Islands at 7.30pm native time at a intensity of 100 miles.
There are 56 islands within the disputed chain, which separates the Sea of Okhotsk from the north Pacific Ocean, however maximum of them are minor rock formations.
They are a part of what is named the Pacific Ring of Fire – an arc of fault strains circling the Pacific Basin susceptible to common and big earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
However, officers stated the quake used to be not likely to reason accidents or injury on account of its intensity and distance from the coast.
The US Tsunami Warning System stated there used to be additionally no danger to close by Guam, Rota, Tinian or Saipan.
On Wednesday, Japan used to be additionally rattled via a 5.2-magnitude quake off the coast of Fukushima.
That struck simply over 50 miles from town the place the nuclear crisis passed off 9 years in the past.
Witnesses stated that they had felt a 10-second lengthy shake all through the tremor at round 7.30pm native time.
In 2011, Fukushima used to be the web page of the arena’s worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl when a 9.1-magnitude earthquake brought about a tsunami.
The wave flooded the nuclear energy plant and brought about an enormous meltdown, spewing out radiation that compelled 160,000 other people to escape their properties.