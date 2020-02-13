If Trump Said It, Media Would Say ‘He Hates Women’

Corey Lewandowski, political commentator and one in all President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign managers in 2016, slammed former Joe Biden on Fox News Wednesday over a remark the previous vp made to a tender girl in New Hampshire.

When Biden held a marketing campaign tournament in Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday, economics pupil Madison Moore, 21, requested the presidential candidate about his lackluster efficiency within the Iowa caucuses. Biden requested if she’d ever attended a caucus, she answered within the affirmative. Biden then answered, “No you haven’t! You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

Lewandowski seemed on Wednesday’s Fox and Friends and stated that persons are giving Biden a cross they would not give Trump for a sexist statement.

“Well, if you’re a dog face, whatever he called people… Can you imagine for one second if Donald Trump said that? Every media outlet in the country would be saying he hates women,” Lewandowski stated. “But hey, it’s Uncle Joe, it’s to be expected, don’t worry.”

Lewandowski then endured to indicate that if the folks had been operating the marketing campaign had been “good,” they might inform Biden to drop out of the race.

Trump’s former marketing campaign supervisor Corey Lewandowski, proven right here attesting sooner than the House Judiciary Committee in September 2019, stated that if Trump had made a remark very similar to Biden’s “dog-faced pony soldier” line, he could be referred to as sexist.

Alex Wong/Getty

Though Moore laughed on the line on the time, she later advised The Macon Telegraph she used to be insulted.

“It was kind of humiliating to be called a liar on national TV by the former vice president,” Moore stated. “Instead of answering that question straightforward, his immediate response was to attempt to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience.”

Moore additionally clarified to the paper that she had no longer in fact been to a caucus, however nodded “yes” when Biden requested her as a result of she used to be anxious.

“He has been performing extremely poorly in this race and the fact that he couldn’t just straight answer my question without bullying or intimidating just exacerbates that fact,” she stated.

When later requested in regards to the “lying dog-faced pony soldier” remark, Biden’s spokespeople defined that it used to be a line from a John Wayne film. Biden had even used the similar line sooner than in 2018 in connection with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). At the time, Biden stated, “As my brother, who loves to use lines from movies, from John Wayne movies … there’s a line in a movie where an Indian chief turns to John Wayne and says: ‘This is a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.'”

A work in Slate tried to seek out the supply of the road, however got here up empty. That piece posed that the in all probability candidate used to be the 1952 movie Pony Soldier, regardless that that individual line isn’t stated. Another attainable supply used to be She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, a 1949 movie the place a narrator refers back to the cavalry as “dog-faced soldiers” within the movie’s ultimate shot.