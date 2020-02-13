Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Team Tells Jurors to Forget Their ‘Gut Feelings’

Harvey Weinstein’s protection crew suggested jurors Thursday to put out of your mind their “gut feelings” concerning the disgraced Hollywood manufacturer—who’s been accused via over 80 alleged sufferers of sexual misconduct—arguing that prosecutors in his landmark rape trial in Manhattan stripped “adult women” of their very own accountability.

“In their universe, women are not responsible for what parties they attend, the men they flirt with… for the jobs they ask for help to obtain, for the hotel rooms they go to, or the airplane tickets they accept,” protection legal professional Donna Rotunno declared all through her final arguments in Manhattan Supreme Court. “In this script, the powerful man is the villain, and he is so unattractive and large that no woman would want to sleep with him voluntarily.”

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded no longer accountable to 5 fees, together with predatory sexual attack and first-degree rape, for the alleged sexual attack of Miriam Haleyi within his SoHo rental in 2006 and the 2013 rape of Jessica Mann within a New York resort room.

Dressed in a black swimsuit and striped tie, Weinstein refused to resolution questions prior to shuffling into the packed court docket together with his walker, barking at newshounds to “talk to these lawyers” whilst pointing at his three-person felony crew.

“You don’t have to like Mr. Weinstein, this is not a popularity contest,” Rotunno advised the jury, which is constituted of seven males and 5 girls. “In this country, it is the unpopular person that needs a jury the most.”

Prosecutors have argued the Shakespeare in Love manufacturer used his energy and status within the leisure business to prey on girls for over 3 a long time, promising to kickstart their careers in trade for intercourse acts.

Over the closing month, part a dozen girls have given graphic testimony towards Weinstein, with maximum of them claiming the Oscar-winner lured them into remoted puts via promising to talk about their careers. Once on my own, he sexually assaulted them, on occasion justifying the act via complimenting them or insisting “this is how all actresses make it,” more than one girls testified.

Afterward, the ladies mentioned they saved silent or didn’t inform the government as a result of they have been so afraid he’d destroy their possibilities of making it in Hollywood.

Throughout her final argument, Rotunno claimed Weinstein best had consensual sexual relationships with the ladies who testified towards him, insisting that the toppled titan used to be a “busy man” who didn’t have time to “develop some grand plan to meet women.”

The protection legal professional requested jurors to use their “New York common sense” to “do the right thing” because the “last line of defense” from “overzealous media and overzealous prosecutors.”

“As [Weinstein] sits here, he is an innocent man. He was innocent when he was charged with an indictment. He was innocent when each witness took the stand and he is innocent as he sits here right now,” the protection attorney argued prior to pointing to a PowerPoint slide with the definition of “presumption of innocence” and “burden of proof.”

“You may have had a gut feeling that Harvey Weinstein was guilty. Throw that gut feeling right out the window,” she added.

As Rotunno walked the jurors thru a synopsis of the trial with the help of a PowerPoint presentation, Weinstein stared at a pc display screen in entrance of him and sometimes regarded over on the jury.

The protection legal professional argued that Haleyi—a 42-year-old former Project Runway manufacturing assistant who alleged that Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her at his SoHo house in 2006—manipulated the placement to additional her profession.

“The truth leaves a paper trail,” Rotunno mentioned, referring to pleasant emails the previous manufacturing assistant despatched to Weinstein years after the alleged attacks. “Other than her accounts, what she said happened on that one day in July doesn’t make sense in conjunction with every other action she took. Ask yourself: Did she say what happened on July 10th actually happened?”

Weinstein’s legal professional additionally sought to discredit Mann, 34, who mentioned all through her emotional three-day testimony that the manufacturer assaulted her more than one instances all through their twisted dating—together with raping her in a DoubleTree Hotel room in March 2013 and attacking her once more months later at a Beverly Hills resort.

The former aspiring actress admitted that regardless of the abuse, she maintained a dating with Weinstein to “protect” herself and her budding appearing profession, all through which they’d more than one consensual sexual encounters.

Weinstein’s protection legal professionals insisted Mann used to be no longer a sufferer however a manipulative opportunist who maintained touch with the Pulp Fiction manufacturer thru pleasant emails years after the alleged attacks.

“In the end, it comes down to those two,” Rotunno mentioned. “If you don’t believe Miriam Haleyi and Jessica Mann, you don’t have to evaluate anyone else.”

In addition to Mann and Haleyi, jurors have additionally heard from 4 corroborating witnesses whose allegations fall out of doors the statute of barriers: Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who mentioned Weinstein violently raped her in her rental in 1993 or 1994; Dawn Dunning, who mentioned Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2004; Tarale Wulff, who used to be allegedly assaulted via the manufacturer a yr later; and Lauren Young, who used to be allegedly assaulted in Weinstein’s Beverly Hills resort room days prior to the 2013 Oscars.