French girl, 15, is electrocuted in the bath whilst charging her phone after it slipped into water
French woman, 15, is electrocuted in the bath whilst charging her phone after it slipped into water

Georgia Clark

A FRENCH schoolgirl has been discovered lifeless in her bath after it appears electrocuting herself with her phone charger.

The 15-year-old, recognized handiest as Tiffenn, used to be rushed to medical institution in Marseilles, France on Sunday the place medics attempted and did not resuscitate her.

Alamy

The 15-year-old used to be discovered lifeless in the bath after it appears electrocuting herself with her phone charger[/caption]

The teen reportedly died of cardio-respiratory failure on account of electrocution after her phone charger fell into the water.

An investigation is these days ongoing to resolve the actual reason behind demise. The make and type of the phone has no longer but been printed.

Last 12 months, a selfie-loving accountant died after her cell phone ‘slipped’ into the bath.

Evgenia Shulyatyeva, 26, died at the scene in Kirovo-Chepetsk, Russia, after being electrocuted by way of the instrument when it fell into the water.

Her frame used to be discovered by way of her devastated mum, Vera, simply mins later.

In 2018 any other 15-year-old woman used to be killed whilst taking a bath when her charging iPhone fell into the water.

Martial arts champion Irina Rybnikova used to be discovered lifeless in the water at her house in Bratsk, Russia.

East2west News

Evgenia Shulyatyeva used to be discovered lifeless in the toilet of her circle of relatives house after being electrocuted[/caption]

East2west News

Friends paid tribute to the ‘vibrant’ girl, who died mins after the incident[/caption]

East2west News

Irina Rybnikova used to be electrocuted whilst taking a bath at her house in Russia[/caption]

