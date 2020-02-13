French woman, 15, is electrocuted in the bath whilst charging her phone after it slipped into water
A FRENCH schoolgirl has been discovered lifeless in her bath after it appears electrocuting herself with her phone charger.
The 15-year-old, recognized handiest as Tiffenn, used to be rushed to medical institution in Marseilles, France on Sunday the place medics attempted and didn’t resuscitate her.
The 15-year-old used to be discovered lifeless in the bath after it appears electrocuting herself with her phone charger
The teen reportedly died of cardio-respiratory failure because of electrocution after her phone charger fell into the water.
An investigation is recently ongoing to decide the precise explanation for dying. The make and style of the phone has no longer but been printed.
Last 12 months, a selfie-loving accountant died after her cellular phone ‘slipped’ into the bath.
Evgenia Shulyatyeva, 26, died at the scene in Kirovo-Chepetsk, Russia, after being electrocuted through the tool when it fell into the water.
Her frame used to be discovered through her devastated mum, Vera, simply mins later.
In 2018 some other 15-year-old woman used to be killed whilst taking a bath when her charging iPhone fell into the water.
Martial arts champion Irina Rybnikova used to be discovered lifeless in the water at her house in Bratsk, Russia.
Evgenia Shulyatyeva used to be discovered lifeless in the rest room of her circle of relatives house after being electrocuted
Friends paid tribute to the 'vivid' lady, who died mins after the incident
Irina Rybnikova used to be electrocuted whilst taking a bath at her house in Russia
