Former Cop Was Punched in the Face by a Woman at His 50th Birthday Party for Wearing MAGA-Style Hat

A retired police officer claims he was once punched in the face by a lady at his celebration for dressed in a MAGA-style hat.

Daniel Sprague was once celebrating his 50th birthday at The Stage bar in Nashville, wearing a purple hat talented to him by his spouse that learn “Make Fifty Great Again” at the weekend, WSMV reported. But a stranger at the bar mistook it for one bearing President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

“People were just coming up to me and, you know, just loving the little wordplay on the hat and taking pictures and wishing me happy birthday,” Sprague instructed WSMV.

Sprague, who lives in Staten Island, New York, and retired from the New York Police Department in 2009, was once additionally dressed in a blouse adorned with a U.S. flag that stated “Making America Great Since 1970,” the New York Post reported.

He instructed the newspaper that he was once outdoor the bar together with his buddies when he was once attacked. “I was outside with my friends when some grabbed me from behind, spun me around and punched me in the face,” he stated.

“At first I thought it was a friend until I got hit. I couldn’t believe someone could get that upset.”

He added to WSMV that the lady grabbed the hat off his head and was once yelling “How dare you.” The punch left Sprague with a nasty reduce to his face.

According to the Post, each he and the lady who assaulted him have been thrown out of the bar earlier than he may just name police officers to the scene, so he ended up submitting a file with Nashville police the subsequent day.

Nashville police showed to the Post that a file was once filed about the incident.

“Suspect grabbed his hat from his head and punched him in the face,” the file stated, consistent with the newspaper. “He stated that when the suspect hit him in the face, he did not hit her back.”

Sprague instructed the Post that even supposing he helps Trump, he would not assault any person who supported considered one of the president’s political opponents.

“I love Trump, but I wouldn’t hit someone who had a Bernie [Sanders] hat on,” he stated. He added to WSMV: “People have different views, but we’re not supposed to take it out on each other,”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and The Stage bar had been contacted for remark.

Stock picture. A former police officer says he was once punched in the face by a lady for dressed in a MAGA-style hat.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images