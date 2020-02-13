Faye Swetlik’s Body Found in Her South Carolina Neighborhood

Six-year-old Faye Swetlik used to be discovered useless on Thursday, 3 days after she vanished from her entrance backyard in South Carolina.

In a Thursday press convention, Chief Byron Snellgrove of the Cayce Department of Public Safety stated her frame used to be discovered someplace in the Churchill Heights community the place she lived.

Officials are actually treating the case “as a homicide,” however Snellgrove stated no arrests were made. No different information about Swetlik’s dying have been shared.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we have found the body, that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik,” Snellgrove stated, choking up as he broke the inside track.

Swetlik used to be closing noticed by way of her circle of relatives at 3:45 p.m. Monday, when she used to be enjoying in her entrance backyard after college. Her circle of relatives reported her lacking at round five p.m. on Wednesday, and officers launched surveillance video of Swetlik getting off the varsity bus on Monday, mins ahead of she went lacking.

In addition to discovering Swetlik’s frame, Snellgrove stated a frame of male used to be additionally discovered in the community, however it stays unclear if the 2 instances are comparable. No different information about the person’s frame have been launched, however Snellgrove stated there used to be no risk to the neighborhood right now.

Authorities were looking out Swetlik’s community since Monday evening, speaking to neighbors and locking down the realm. On Tuesday, officers stated there have been no indications that Swetlik used to be kidnapped, they usually have been bearing in mind the likelihood that she walked off and fell someplace.