Facebook Dating delayed after row with regulator

Facebook has delayed the release of its new relationship function in Europe, after a last-minute seek advice from by way of officials from the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The DPC mentioned it were informed concerning the function simply 10 days forward of the deliberate release and “no information or documentation was provided to us”.

“We were very concerned that this was the first that we’d heard,” it mentioned.

Officers had collected paperwork all through Monday’s inspection of Facebook’s EU headquarters, in Dublin, the DPC mentioned.

The transfer additionally impacts the United Kingdom marketplace, which is sure to EU laws all through the post-Brexit transition duration this yr.

Facebook, on the other hand, mentioned it had finished the essential forms and shared it when requested.

“It’s really important that we get the launch of Facebook Dating right, so we are taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market,” a consultant mentioned.

“We worked carefully to create strong privacy safeguards and complete the data-processing impact assessment ahead of the proposed launch in Europe, which we shared with the [regulator] when it was requested.”

No new date has been set for the roll-out.

What is Facebook Dating?

Facebook Dating introduced in the USA in September as a part of the prevailing Facebook telephone app.

The function, a possible competitor to relationship massive Tinder, makes use of Facebook’s information on an individual to turn not unusual buddies and pursuits on their relationship profile.

It too can pull in posts from Instagram – a Facebook-owned corporate. Other relationship apps – reminiscent of Tinder and Bumble – additionally use Facebook login options to construct the consumer’s profile.

Because Facebook already had numerous details about other folks’s lives, the corporate mentioned, it had made particular efforts to make sure protection, safety and privateness.

Unlike Facebook Messenger, footage, movies, and hyperlinks can’t be despatched during the relationship messaging carrier.

It may be to be had to over-18s best and does no longer – until asked – attempt to fit customers with their current Facebook buddies.

The app has been to be had in decided on international locations for lower than part a yr, making an attempt to wrest one of the vital marketplace proportion from leaders Tinder and Bumble, every of which has tens of thousands and thousands of customers.