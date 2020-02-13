Ex-Trump Press Sec Sean Spicer Criticized for Selling Special Valentines Day Videos for $199

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has introduced a distinct sale on personalised movies of himself, promising to ship “the best Valentine’s Day gift ever.”

Spicer is promoting the movies via Cameo, a website online that provides customized video “shout outs” from a spread of celebrities and public figures.

“Hey guys, it’s Sean Spicer with an amazing deal,” Spicer stated in a video posted to his Instagram account Tuesday. “This month, for the entire month of February, my videos that normally cost $400 are over 50 percent off.”

“$199 is going to give you the best Valentine’s Day gift ever,” he added. “What [better] way to say, ‘I love you, I’m thinking of you’ this Valentine’s day, than a video from me?”

Spicer stated that each one proceeds from the movies could be going to the wounded veterans’ charity The Independence Fund. A video on his Cameo web page signifies that he donates earnings from the movies to another charity each and every month.

“So, you’re doing something really good,” Spicer stated. “And you’re giving the best gift you can possibly give to that special person in your life—a video from me.”

Regardless of the reality Spicer isn’t individually profiting off the movies, the be offering temporarily sparked an avalanche of response on social media, in large part from folks mocking the idea that of Spicer providing Valentine’s Day movies.

“I think Sean Spicer should be the vid you pay for to break up with someone,” tweeted Republican operative Cheri Jacobus.

“People who pay for or receive a $199 love message from Sean Spicer do not deserve orgasms,” person @slwein tweeted.

“Is getting a message from Sean Spicer somehow romantic for someone??? Yikes,” tweeted @williamadler78.

“All the proceeds from the videos are going to The Independence Fund, who provide tracked wheel chairs to wounded veterans,” stated Katie Armstrong, a spokesperson for Spicer, in a remark to Newsweek. “A tracked wheel chair costs about $16,000, and we are well on the way to raising $3,000 on Cameo in the past 24 hours.”

Spicer used to be given the placement of White House press secretary at first of President Donald Trump’s time period. He used to be famous for making plenty of disputed or false statements all over his short while within the function, which resulted in July 2017. He famously claimed that the target audience at Trump’s inauguration used to be the “largest crowd ever,” regardless of contradictory images and estimates from professionals.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, pictured in Burbank, California on November 12, 2019, has introduced personalised Valentine’s Day movies to the general public for $199, calling them “the best gift you can possibly give to that special person in your life.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty

More not too long ago, he made waves all over a run at the truth display Dancing With The Stars in fall 2019, grabbing consideration in part because of his outlandish outfits, which integrated a memorable ruffled lime inexperienced blouse. Although he didn’t win the contest, his tenure at the display used to be longer than many audience anticipated, with Trump supporters and the president himself lobbying for him on social media.

Spicer’s proceeding ties to Trump had been boosted on Tuesday, after the White House introduced that he could be rejoining the management as a member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.