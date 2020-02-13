Did Trump Learn Any Lessons From Impeachment? His Actions—and Lawmakers’ Remarks—Suggest Not

President Donald Trump’s habits within the wake of his impeachment acquittal has raised questions over whether or not the commander in leader sees his exoneration as a caution or a possibility to behave increasingly more audacious.

In the week because the finish of his Senate trial, Trump has ousted two officers who testified in opposition to him all the way through the House impeachment inquiry, vowed political retribution and chastised perceived political enemies, and instructed the Justice Department to increase leniency within the sentencing of former affiliate Roger Stone whilst berating the previous prosecutors who’d been overseeing the case.

Asked whether or not the president seems to have discovered any classes from his impeachment, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) mentioned, “Well, there haven’t been very strong indicators this week that he has.”

“I don’t know that you’re seeing anything different today than you have in the past,” mentioned Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the lone Republican to damage from his celebration and vote to convict Trump. “The president is who he is. He doesn’t change the logic.”

Romney wasn’t the one Republican to disclaim that the hot movements of the reality-TV-star-turned-president were out of line along with his earlier presidential habits. But many Republicans introduced blended responses, starting from the president’s demeanor is regarding to it is merely par for the direction.

“He seems the same as he did two weeks ago,” Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) mentioned.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, probably the most final GOP senators to make a decision how she would vote on whether or not the trial must pay attention from witnesses, mentioned her resolution to acquit used to be unrelated to how Trump may reply.

“My vote to acquit the president was not based on predicting his future behavior,” she mentioned, sidestepping a query about whether or not Trump has seemed emboldened. “It was based solely on the issue whether or not the House [impeachment] managers reached the high bar for removing a duly-elected president. And in my judgment, they did not.”

Like Collins, Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) additionally confronted a tricky resolution on witnesses however in the long run made up our minds in opposition to them and supported Trump’s acquittal.

“I would hope that the president would learn from that experience,” the retiring lawmaker mentioned. “The president is his own person, and I’m my own person. You can judge whether you think he has.”

President Donald Trump holds a replica of The Washington Post on February 6, the day after the Senate acquitted him on two articles of impeachment.

Photo via Drew Angerer/Getty

Amid public gripes via Trump this week, the Justice Department, headed via Attorney General William Barr, took the bizarre step of recommending “far less” jail time than the seven to 9 years already steered for Stone. The transfer caused the 4 DOJ prosecutors at the case, who Trump later railed in opposition to on Twitter, to give up in obvious protest.

Stone is waiting for sentencing via a pass judgement on for mendacity to Congress about his WikiLeaks contacts all the way through the 2016 election and witness tampering, amongst different issues. Trump has toyed with the perception publicly in contemporary days that he is taking into account a pardon for the previous affiliate.

Who are the 4 prosecutors (Mueller other folks?) who reduce and ran after being uncovered for recommending a daft nine yr jail sentence to a person that were given stuck up in an investigation that used to be unlawful, the Mueller Scam, and shouldnât ever also have began? 13 Angry Democrats?

— Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

And final week, Trump unexpectedly got rid of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the highest Ukraine knowledgeable at the National Security Council, from his White House publish. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, used to be recalled the similar day simply hours later. Both males gave damning testimony in regards to the president’s Ukraine dealings all the way through the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Democrats have pointed to Trump’s newest movements and rhetoric as an “I told you so” slap in opposition to Republicans. His acquittal, they argue, has best emboldened him to behave extra openly than prior to.

“My Republican colleagues are continuing with their magical thinking that he will somehow learn a lesson—just the opposite,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) informed Newsweek. He’s referred to as for Barr’s resignation over the Stone case and says Trump “seems completely unhinged.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) mentioned the one lesson Trump has discovered is that “the Republican Party will not hold him accountable, no matter how egregious his behavior.”

Some Republicans have indicated that whilst Trump’s contemporary habits, like intervening in a felony case, would possibly not were suitable, his different movements, comparable to figuring out whom he needs operating within the White House and for the management in another country, are justified and applicable.

Trump could also be emboldened since his acquittal, Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) mentioned, and it is been with scenarios “that have been searing and have a little bit more reaction possibility.”

“I think, in general, that he knows what we went through disrupted the entire agenda,” he mentioned. “The agenda is what I think is going to be the main selling point for getting re-elected, and that means avoiding any of the stuff that was related to the entanglement through impeachment.”

Trump’s involvement in Stone’s case, Braun endured, is “not inconsistent with how he has commented and weighed in over time.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), whilst agreeing Trump’s intervention within the Stone case used to be “not appropriate,” flatly denied that the president has been emboldened via his acquittal.

“I think he feels like the people are out to get him, going overboard. I mean, just put yourself in his shoes,” mentioned Graham, a Trump confidant. “There’s just a general frustration that there’s a double standard in the media and in the law.”