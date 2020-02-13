Did Anyone Win the $70 Million Jackpot on Wednesday (Last) Night?

The profitable Powerball numbers from ultimate (Wednesday) evening are 14, 47, 54, 55, and 68, and the Powerball used to be 25. The jackpot used to be an estimated $70 million with a money choice of $49.eight million.

Did somebody win the Powerball drawing?

A participant who purchased their price ticket in Michigan matched all 5 numbers and the Power Ball and gained the jackpot. The jackpot winner will have the ability to declare their prize both as an annuity, which is made up of an preliminary cost adopted by means of 29 annual graduated bills, which can upload as much as $70 million with the ultimate cost, or as money, this means that $49.eight might be paid out in a single pass.

The jackpot in the subsequent Powerball drawing on Saturday evening might be an estimated $40 million with a money choice of $28.four million.

A buyer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Powerball winners

While no one matched 5 numbers the usage of the Power Play, which ultimate evening used to be X2 and would have doubled the prize to $2 million, one participant from Missouri matched 5 numbers to win $1 million.

Nine other people gained $50,000 every by means of matching 4 numbers and the Power Ball and any such winners doubled their prize to $100,000 the usage of the Power Play. More than 700 other people gained $100 by means of matching both 4 balls or 3 balls and the Power Ball and just about 200 of those gamers doubled their prize with the Power Play.

Additionally, greater than 430,000 gamers gained smaller prizes starting from $four for matching simply the Power Ball to $14 for matching 3 balls and the usage of the Power Play.

Powerball drawing days

Powerball drawings happen at 10.59 ET on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The subsequent drawings will happen on Saturday, February 15. The drawing might be proven on tv and a video of the drawing might be uploaded to the Powerball web page.

Tickets value $2 according to play and should be bought at a certified lottery store. The closing date to buy a price ticket is normally an hour or two earlier than the drawing and varies by means of lottery jurisdiction. The Powerball lottery may also be performed in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

How to play Powerball?

To play the Powerball lottery, gamers should make a selection 5 numbers from one thru 69 for the white balls and one quantity from one thru 26. Players even have the choice of including the Power Play to their price ticket for an extra $1 according to play, for the likelihood to multiply their prize by means of X2, X3, X4, X5 or X10.

The Power Play quantity is selected randomly simply earlier than every drawing and the X10 is handiest in play when the marketed lottery annuity is $150 million or much less. Additionally, the fit 5 prize of $1 million is all the time $2 million with the Power Play, irrespective of the quantity.