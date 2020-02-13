Coronavirus UK LIVE: London Underground ‘to spread virus’ as more cases ‘highly likely’
Coronavirus UK LIVE: London Underground 'to spread virus' as more cases 'highly likely'

UK docs have now warned the London Underground is usually a hotbed for the spread of coronavirus.

The caution comes after a girl in London examined certain for the fatal illness, bringing the overall choice of UK cases to 9.

Follow our coronavirus are living weblog underneath for the entire newest information and updates…



