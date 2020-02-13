Coronavirus UK LIVE: London patient took Uber to A&E in Lewisham as more cases ‘highly likely’
Coronavirus UK LIVE: London patient took Uber to A&E in Lewisham as more cases ‘highly likely’

THE first particular person to had been recognized with coronavirus in London reportedly unnoticed NHS tips and travelled to Lewisham health center in an Uber.

The lady, who is assumed to be a Chinese nationwide, examined certain for the fatal illness the day before today after flying in from China, bringing the full selection of UK cases to 9.

Public Health England bosses have now showed more cases are “highly likely” in the UK.

Follow our coronavirus reside weblog underneath for the entire newest updates…



