Colorado Cops Say They Don’t Think Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch Was Abducted

Colorado police say they don’t consider that 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who has been lacking for greater than two weeks, used to be abducted as his stepmother steered.

“If there was a threat of some sort of public safety statement, if there was an abduction of some sort, if that information was revealed to us… we would absolutely put that out,” Sgt. Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s place of work advised People mag.

Mynatt added that there’s “no threat to the community.”

Gannon’s stepmom, Letecia Stauch, used to be the closing particular person to look the boy. She advised police he left their Colorado Springs house at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 to stroll to a chum’s house—and that after he didn’t come house two hours later, she reported him lacking.

Stauch’s account has come underneath scrutiny as a result of a neighbor of the circle of relatives says his house safety video confirmed her leaving the home that morning with Gannon however coming house hours later with out him. And it seems he didn’t pass to college that day.

In a observation launched to Fox 31, Stauch says she’s confronted “harsh comments, speculations, threats, cyber bullying,” or even other folks seeking to run her off the street or stalking her out of doors the resort the place she is staying.

She stated she felt pressured to move in opposition to police recommendation and unlock main points of her actions sooner than Gannon’s disappearance—together with what looked to be a proof of why his blood may were discovered.

“Saturday Night, G was helping me unload in the garage and cut his foot because there are a lot of tools because Albert does woodworking,” the observation stated.

“He sat at the fringe of the automobile and we bandaged it up. He used to be just right to move. He all the time loves serving to his dad within the storage construct such things as his LEGO tables and the flower pot they constructed for me as a present. After this, I realized G stored going to the facet of the home.

“He advised me he used to be checking to look if the gate used to be locked as a result of he used to be the one one with a gate key. It made him proud to be the person of the home whilst Albert [his father] used to be away.”

She stated they took a hike on Sunday and went buying groceries on Monday, and took a selfie within the truck. “That can be scanned for actual time verification,” she stated.

She added, “I encourage you to think of any suspicious cars that may have been in the area watching a few days prior and keep praying for G!”

Police have gained greater than 400 pointers and had been looking Wednesday in northern El Paso County and southern Douglas County. They have now not named an individual of passion within the investigation.