Colin Kaepernick Hopes Memoir on NFL Protest ‘Will Inspire Others to Rise in Action’

Colin Kaepernick has printed plans to “tell the story of my evolution” in a memoir that might be launched at some degree this 12 months.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback added he was hoping the e book will inspire others to take a stand in opposition to social inequality.

“I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action,” Kaepernick mentioned in a commentary on Thursday.

The e book might be launched through Kaepernick Publishing, a publishing corporate the second-round select of the 2011 NFL draft based himself.

Kaepernick has additionally struck a take care of Audible, an Amazon-owned supplier and manufacturer of audiobooks and podcasts.

As a part of the deal, Audible will liberate the audio model of his upcoming memoir, whilst Kaepernick may also paintings on a chain of initiatives for the corporate geared toward elevating the profile of black authors and public figures.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” he persevered.

“I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action. […] I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership […] we can elevate black and brown voices who can empower future generations.”

The former Nevada alumni rose to prominence in 2016 when he started kneeling all over the nationwide anthem to protest police brutality and racial discrimination.

He final performed in the NFL in the similar 12 months, earlier than turning into a unfastened agent. When he was once now not presented a tryout through any of the 32 franchises, Kaepernick sued the homeowners for colluding to stay him out of the league, earlier than attaining a agreement with the NFL in February 2019.

In November final 12 months, the NFL took many through marvel when it arranged a tryout for the previous 49ers quarterback on the Atlanta Falcons’ coaching facility, inviting all 32 franchises to attend.

Kaepernick in the end moved the exercise to a highschool stadium on the 11th hour, explaining he had completed so to permit media attendance.

The determination did not move down with the NFL, which mentioned it was once left “disappointed” through the verdict and insisted it had made “considerable efforts” to accommodate Kaepernick’s needs, with 25 of the 32 franchises provide on the Falcons’ coaching facility.

Following the exercise, the 32-year-old instructed the NFL to “stop running” and previous this week reiterated his need to go back to skilled soccer.

“My desire to play football is still there,” he was once quoted as announcing through USA Today.

“I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So, I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

In December final 12 months, on the other hand, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell forged doubts over Kaepernick’s possibilities of returning to skilled soccer, suggesting the league had moved on.

“It was about opportunity, a credible opportunity,” Goodell mentioned of the November exercise, as consistent with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “He chose not to take it, and I understand that. The league has moved on.”

Colin Kaepernick appears on all over his NFL exercise held at Charles R Drew highschool on November 16 in Riverdale, Georgia.

Carmen Mandato/Getty