CEO Secrets: ‘Surviving cancer gave me purpose in lifestyles’
In his early twenties, Bradley Woodhouse concept there used to be just one purpose in trade: to earn money. But then he evolved malignant mind cancer and got here just about demise. He says the revel in confirmed him his true project in lifestyles: “To start a business that really gave me a purpose in life.”
Now his well being and health app, Weld, supplies data for other folks to lend a hand them as they recuperate from diseases.
Words and video: Jeremy Howell
