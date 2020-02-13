CEO Secrets: ‘Surviving cancer gave me purpose in lifestyles’

In his early twenties, Bradley Woodhouse concept there used to be just one purpose in trade: to earn money. But then he evolved malignant mind cancer and got here just about demise. He says the revel in confirmed him his true project in lifestyles: “To start a business that really gave me a purpose in life.”

Now his well being and health app, Weld, supplies data for other folks to lend a hand them as they recuperate from diseases.

Words and video: Jeremy Howell

