CEO Secrets: ‘Surviving cancer gave me purpose in lifestyles’

Allen Becker
In his early twenties, Bradley Woodhouse concept there used to be just one purpose in trade: to earn money. But then he evolved malignant mind cancer and got here just about demise. He says the revel in confirmed him his true project in lifestyles: “To start a business that really gave me a purpose in life.”

Now his well being and health app, Weld, supplies data for other folks to lend a hand them as they recuperate from diseases.

Words and video: Jeremy Howell

Find extra trade pointers at CEO Secrets. You too can observe the collection at the BBC News app by means of including the subject ‘CEO Secrets’ in My News.

