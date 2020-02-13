British Gas owner Centrica hit by energy price cap

Image copyright

British Gas owner Centrica has blamed a large loss in 2019 at the energy price cap and falling fuel costs.

Centrica made a lack of £849m within the yr ended 31 December when compared with a £987m benefit the yr sooner than.

That despatched the percentage price tumbling by 15% in early buying and selling on Thursday.

Chief government Iain Conn mentioned the trade had confronted a “challenging environment, most significantly the implementation of the UK default tariff cap and falling natural gas prices”.

The price cap on electrical energy and fuel expenses got here into impact in January 2019 and was once a flagship coverage of former Prime Minister Theresa May to finish what she known as “rip-off” costs.

Last week, energy regulator Ofgem informed providers to chop moderate same old expenses and pre-pay expenses by 1.4% from 1 April as wholesale costs had fallen between August 2019 and January 2020.

Centrica, which has a 20% stake in Britain’s nuclear energy stations, added that outages at two nuclear crops ultimate yr had additionally hit profits.

Customers were losing clear of the six largest providers on the United Kingdom energy marketplace, and professionals hailed 2019 because the yr that the gang’s stranglehold in the marketplace was once in spite of everything damaged for excellent.

Centrica’s rival SSE was once purchased by one of the vital smaller challengers, Ovo Energy, which most effective entered the marketplace a decade in the past. Ovo and different challengers spent the second one part of the decade stealing consumers clear of the larger competitors, reducing Centrica’s marketplace percentage from 24% when Mr Conn took over, to 19% in opposition to the tip of ultimate yr, in step with figures from Ofgem.

“British Gas is really struggling with the onslaught from small suppliers, the price cap, and falling natural gas prices hitting them hard,” mentioned Mark Todd, the co-founder of Energyhelpline.